Gate Crypto Exchange Launches SuperLink, Streamlines Fiat-to-Crypto Asset Flow

Gate, a tier-1 cryptocurrency exchange ecosystem, shared the details of its novel solution, SuperLink. Its six pillars are designed to make the DeFi/TradFi convergence reality and ensure smooth value flow between the two segments.

Gate unveils SuperLink: Six links to connect DeFi and TradFi

Gate, a global cryptocurrency services platform and one of the largest CEXes, has released SuperLink, a one-stop vehicle that connects digital and fiat assets. With the comprehensive new protocol now live, moving value between crypto and TradFi institutions has become easier than ever before.

Gate's SuperLink addresses the disconnection between the crypto world and fiat, as well as the mismatched supply and demand among different ecosystem participants. It not only opens the gateway for users to participate in Web3 but also builds collaborative links across the ecosystem, fostering a new era of shared growth and value.

In practice, Gate SuperLink achieves value connectivity through six major links. First, the Custodial Backed Trading Mode Product has opened a channel between fiat assets and cryptocurrency trading returns. Clients can pledge their fiat assets with traditional financial institutions and directly participate in cryptocurrency trading to capture market gains.

Next, the OES Custody Service links off-exchange crypto assets with on-exchange trading gains. Clients can operate through Gate in partnership with multiple top-tier international custodians without transferring their assets to the exchange. This allows them to efficiently access the trading market while maintaining independent custody and risk isolation.

Fueling cross-service collaboration in Web3 and beyond

Alongside that, GUSD stablecoin serves as another key link between fiat asset yields and on-exchange crypto assets. Users can purchase GUSD and use it as collateral to earn both the underlying asset yield and additional margin trading returns.

TradFi Services further extend the application of crypto assets. Users can use crypto as collateral to trade traditional financial instruments such as stocks, gold and forex, capturing returns from different market cycles.

Additionally, Cross EX, as a cross-exchange link, unifies margin management and provides single-API access to multiple exchanges, enabling consolidated margin management (Cross Margin) and unified profit tracking across different exchanges (Cross Profit).

Finally, the Asset Management Platform serves as a link between investors and managers. By offering neutral and fair third-party NAV calculation and subscription/redemption mechanisms, it enhances industry transparency, mitigates moral hazard, and effectively improves matching efficiency between capital and management parties.

Through the organic integration of these six links, Gate SuperLink achieves comprehensive connectivity across fiat, crypto, traditional finance and cross-exchange ecosystems, truly enabling the free flow of value, capital and ecological collaboration.