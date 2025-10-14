Gate Crypto Exchange Launches Futures Points Airdrop Public Beta: Details

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Crypto exchange Gate announces unique incentives campaign

Gate , a global leading cryptocurrency trading platform, officially announces the launch of its "Futures Points Airdrop Public Beta" event, offering a limited-time airdrop to all registered users.

This public beta is centered on the idea of "Everyone can participate, and points equate to benefits." Users only need to accumulate basic futures points to claim token airdrops and stand a chance to share a total reward pool of 3,500 GT.

According to official platform information, the system officially launched and started calculating futures points on Oct. 14, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. (UTC), and the airdrop claiming period will run from Oct. 16, 2025, at 10:00 a.m., to Oct. 17, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. (UTC). Both the Gate App (version V7.24 or above) and the web platform will support the event.

During this time, any user holding one or more Gate futures points can participate, with each user eligible to claim 0.12 GT, on a first-come, first-served basis. Additionally, Gate will randomly select 100 lucky users from all users who successfully claimed the airdrop to share a reward worth $1,000.

Furthermore, to encourage more users to experience the futures points system, the platform will offer an exclusive incentive for new users. Upon their first futures points redemption, they will receive an additional 50 USDT position experience voucher airdrop.

Enhancing user engagement in Web3

The futures points system is an activity evaluation metric generated based on users' futures trading behavior, asset holdings and engagement on the Gate platform. The points reflect a user's overall trading performance over the past 15 days.

The launch of this system marks an important step for the platform in exploring user incentive systems and trading ecosystem development, providing statistical proof of engagement for every user. In the future, points will not only reflect trading activity but will also serve as a key ticket for participating in platform airdrops, TGE subscriptions and ecosystem activities.

Gate recently launched the decentralized platform Gate Perp DEX, which is centered on superb liquidity and aims to provide global users with a fast, transparent and secure decentralized derivatives trading experience. Reportedly, Gate Perp DEX will later introduce the futures points system, further expanding user rights and interaction opportunities.

Through the points airdrop public beta, Gate is inviting more users to participate in ecosystem growth in a more flexible and accessible way, allowing them to share the benefits as the platform continues to achieve developments.

This mechanism, which rewards users based on their trading behaviors, builds a more engaging and sticky user ecosystem, reflecting Gate's long-term investment in product innovation and user experience optimization.

With its long-standing foundation in the crypto field, Gate continues to drive users, from traders to Web3 ecosystem co-creators, through a more open product system and valuable incentive mechanisms, working together to explore the long-term value of the crypto world.