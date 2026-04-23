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    From $7 Billion to $2.6 Trillion: Crypto King Silbert Celebrates Industry's Growth

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Thu, 23/04/2026 - 16:57
    Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and "crypto king" Barry Silbert has taken note of the staggering growth of the cryptocurrency industry.
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    From $7 Billion to $2.6 Trillion: Crypto King Silbert Celebrates Industry's Growth
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    Digital Currency Group (DCG) founder and CEO Barry Silbert recently took to the X social media network to celebrate the mushrooming growth of the cryptocurrency industry. 

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    The "crypto king" has pointed out that the global cryptocurrency market cap has exploded from a mere $7 billion in 2015 to an astonishing $2.6 trillion in 2026.

    Silver has also shared a throwback photo from the inaugural DCG Summit from 2015. 

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    Back then, early "crypto OGs" were building the foundation of the industry long before it captured the attention of Wall Street. 

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    A nascent crypto empire 

    Notably, 2015 was the year Silvert launched Digital Currency Group. After reselling his first company, SecondMarket Solutions, to NASDAQ, Silbert pivoted fully into the nascent digital asset space. 

    DCG combined two of his early crypto ventures (Genesis Global Trading and Grayscale Investments). 

    The cryptocurrency industry was dramatically different when DCG was still in its nascency. Traditional finance was skeptical about the new technology. 

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    However, Silbert had already placed seed bets on startups that were considered to be long shots. These include Coinbase, Ripple, Circle, BitPay, and Xapo. The company succeeded in luring traditional finance heavyweights to the table. 

    MasterCard, CME Ventures, New York Life, and Bain Capital Ventures all joined the crypto train partially because of DCG, which helped to push the industry forward. 

    Fast forward to 2026, and that early vision has been overwhelmingly validated. 

    Experimental "long shots" of 2015 laid the foundation for the global financial infrastructure of today, and the fact that the industry is now worth trillions is certainly a vindication of this strategy.

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