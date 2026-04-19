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    From 118x Rally to 89% Crash: RAVE's Most Notorious Sell-Off in 2026

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 11:30
    A single integrity research caused a massive liquidation spree on a popular cryptocurrency.
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    From 118x Rally to 89% Crash: RAVE's Most Notorious Sell-Off in 2026
    Cover image via U.Today

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    From being one of the best and most eye-catching performers in 2025, RAVE has become a reflection of the vulnerability of meme-driven assets.

    What set it all off

    In just over two weeks, the token saw an incredible 118x increase before plummeting by about 89% in less than a day. The market reacted appropriately, because that level of volatility is not only extreme, but structurally unsustainable.

    Article image
    Source: follis on X

    ZachXBT explicitly pointed to coordinated pump-and-dump activity tied to specific venues, claiming insiders controlled over 90% of RAVE's supply. He went as far as offering a personal $10,000 bounty for whistleblowers to come forward with evidence.

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    The whole thing quickly turned into a public cross-exchange accountability investigation that revealed concentrated control and price engineering that made it onto multiple large exchanges.

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    Fallout

    The fallout is reflected in the price action immediately. RAVE's contract value has now fallen to the $3 range, after trading close to $11.8 during the initial breakdown. Derivatives markets saw a sharp decline in liquidity.

    RAVE trailed only Bitcoin and Ethereum in forced position closures after open interest on centralized exchanges plummeted and about $43.74 million in liquidations occurred in a single day.

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    For what was essentially a meme-driven asset, that level of devastation is ridiculous.

    One of the more perplexing aspects is Binance's coin-margined RAVE open interest, which apparently held steady throughout the turmoil. This divergence points to either structural inefficiencies in the way exposure was managed across platforms or delayed positioning adjustments.

    The implosion of RAVE is more about the mechanisms that allow these moves to occur than it is about a single coin failing. Answers may come from the investigation, but the harm is already done.

    #Bitget #Binance #Cryptocurrency Scam
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