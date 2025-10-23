AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Former Ripple Exec Sends Crucial Message to Crypto Bears: 'Find a New Home'

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Thu, 23/10/2025 - 12:08
    Potential interest rate cut sparks crucial message from former Ripple exec to crypto bears.
    Advertisement
    Former Ripple Exec Sends Crucial Message to Crypto Bears: 'Find a New Home'
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Antony Welfare, a former executive at Ripple Labs, recently sent a bullish warning to crypto skeptics, often referred to as bears. Welfare predicted an inevitable flood of capital into crypto once the Federal Reserve begins cutting interest rates.

    Advertisement

    Why crypto bears are wrong

    Welfare highlighted that cryptocurrencies lead risk assets in rate-cut environments. His perspective is based on historical patterns, where investors move trillions in safe, high-yield assets when interest rates are high.

    Notably, $7.4 trillion is currently sitting in money market funds (MMFs). Investors are parked here because high rates make it a no-brainer, with guaranteed returns with zero risk.

    However, when interest rates are lower, yields drop and traditional assets like bonds become unattractive to investors. 

    The result is that trillions must "find a new home" chasing higher returns, according to Welfare.

    To Welfare, bears yelling "crypto is dead" are ignoring macro forces. He emphasized that the total crypto market cap is pegged at $3.6 trillion.

    Hence, Welfare has urged crypto bears to buy before more trillions arrive following the next rate cut. 

    Even if 5-10% of the $7.4 trillion in MMFs rotates into crypto, that is enough to return for the entire sector.

    Interest rate cut expectations

    Meanwhile, economists are expecting the Federal Reserve to cut rates twice before the end of 2025. They anticipate an interest rate cut by 25 basis points next week, and another likely in December.

    However, the general expectation is that the Fed will carry out six rate cuts between now and 2026.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Wed, 10/22/2025 - 13:04
    Ripple CTO Names Key Threat for Hard Crypto Wallets Right Now
    ByGamza Khanzadaev

    The Fed first cut rates this year in September by 25 basis points. This move followed concerns over a weakening labor market and elevated inflation risks from tariffs. 

    For now, there is still uncertainty about rate cuts this year, especially as Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s tenure ends in May.

    Amid the rate cut speculations, crypto prices are showing rebound signals. Bitcoin (BTC), the top cryptocurrency, has surged 1.5% over the past 24 hours to $109,582.

    Intriguingly, the BTC spike follows recent inflows into the spot exchange-traded fund (ETF) market.

    Similar to Bitcoin, Ethereum (ETH), the top altcoin, surged 1.5% to $3,885. Other altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB), XRP, Solana (SOL) and Dogecoin (DOGE) also showed bullish signals.

    BNB surged 2.3%, XRP rose 0.2%, SOL rallied 2.2% and DOGE jumped 1.76% within the same period.

    #ripple
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Aster Unveils Rocket Launch: A Gateway to Early-Stage Crypto Projects and Trading Rewards
    Monexis Announces Its Expansion, Offering Personalized Systems for Smarter and More Informed Investing
    Trezor Launches Trezor Safe 7: First Hardware Wallet With Transparent Secure Element
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 21:15
    CZ Reveals Real Reason Tokenized Gold Has Not Taken Off
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 12:08
    Former Ripple Exec Sends Crucial Message to Crypto Bears: 'Find a New Home'
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Oct 23, 2025 - 11:48
    XRP: Are Next 5 Days Crucial? Possible Triangle Formation Risk
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all