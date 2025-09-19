Advertisement
Advertisement
AD

    First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour

    By Caroline Amosun
    Fri, 19/09/2025 - 15:40
    Demand for Dogecoin soars high following first-ever ETF launch
    Advertisement
    First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour
    Cover image via U.Today
    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Dogecoin ecosystem has seen a massive influx of new investors as the first-ever U.S. Dogecoin exchange traded fund (ETF) commenced trading yesterday. Following the hype surrounding the major development, the product has recorded a massive $6 million in its opening hour volume.

    Advertisement

    The aggressive surge in the U.S. DOGE ETF volume in its first hour of launch has triggered discussions across the crypto community while raising hopes for a bigger price uptrend in the near term.

    While market watchers had expressed optimism for an explosive price breakout following the major development, Dogecoin is already responding to the bullish call, with its price surging by nearly 10% a few hours after the ETF launch on Thursday.

    HOT Stories
    Don't Get Too Comfortable With $3 XRP, Bollinger Bands Warn
    New 'Spot' XRP ETF Records Largest Natural Day 1 Volume of 2025
    Crypto Market Prediction: Can XRP Hit $4.20? Bitcoin Eyes $130,000 All-Time High, Dogecoin ETF Could Spark Meme Coin Euphoria
    Bitcoin Price Reacts to Fed's Rate Cut, XRP Futures Options to Go Live on CME, Top Trader Moves Ethereum to Binance — Crypto News Digest

    Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF beats expectations 

    Amid the buzz surrounding the launch of the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, it had seen positive predictions among crypto market experts.

    Advertisement

    However, the investment product appears to be beating these expectations as Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas had previously shared predictions that the DOGE ETF volume for the entire day will amount to just $2.5 million.

    Meanwhile, Balchunas’ prediction did not even weigh up to half of the volume achieved in just one hour, fueling more confidence among investors.

    While previous ETFs have been seen generating less than $1 million in volume for the entire first day, the massive hourly volume recorded by the Dogecoin ETF has placed Dogecoin in spotting, positioning the leading meme token as one of the most successful among crypto-based investment products.

    With the Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF making a huge success on the first day of its debut, news about the SEC reviewing other Dogecoin ETF filings has spurred the crypto space.

    Per reports, the U.S. SEC is currently viewing additional Dogecoin ETF filings from Grayscale and Bitwise. While the SEC had scheduled Oct. 17 for its final decision, the major success recorded by the first ETF has typically increased chances for the launch of others.

    In addition to this, the SEC appears to be leaning toward embracing products like this as it has shown a shifting regulatory stance toward crypto ETFs.

    Nonetheless, the DOGE ETF launch positions the meme asset for increased demand among institutions and large players, creating the potential for a price explosion.

    #Dogecoin #Dogecoin ETF #Grayscale #Bitwise
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:09
    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:56
    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    “Farewell to Westphalia” Explores Blockchain as a Model for Post-Nation-State Governance
    Falcon Finance Unveils Tokenomics Framework for $FF Token
    Finnovex Saudi Arabia 2025 – Post-Show Highlights
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:40
    First U.S. Dogecoin ETF Blasts $6 Million Volume Surge in First Hour
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 15:09
    Crucial Telegram Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community: Details
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Sep 19, 2025 - 14:56
    Bitcoin on Verge of Scoring Its Best September Ever
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all