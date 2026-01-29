AdvertisementAdvert.
    'Faces Will Melt': '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Shares Bitcoin Omega $100,000 Prediction

    By Yuri Molchan
    Thu, 29/01/2026 - 8:24
    Bitcoin permabull Mow sides with a prediction of an upcoming Omega candle that will add $100,000 to BTC.
    'Faces Will Melt': '$1 Million BTC' Samson Mow Shares Bitcoin Omega $100,000 Prediction
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Samson Mow, a long-term Bitcoin evangelist and the chief executive of the JAN3 company, which deals with nation-state BTC adoption, has once again stepped forward with a BTC Omega candle prediction.

    However, this time, the prediction did not come from him; he just sided with a Bitcoin fan who expects an Omega candle to lift BTC $100,000 higher. Overall, Samson is among the army of Bitcoiners who believe the world’s bellwether crypto is to reach $1,000,000 in the next few years or even this year, 2026.

    "Faces will melt" from Bitcoin surge, JAN3 boss says

    Samson Mow commented on an X post published by user "Bitcoin Therapist," in which he tagged Mow, stating: “$100K omega candle incoming.”

    Samson responded in his traditional bullish and confident manner: “I know. Faces will melt.” Added to the current price, this candle would push BTC close to $200,000.

    Since 2023, Mow has been actively predicting Bitcoin reaching $1,000,000 in the near future. He first expected this magnificent event to happen in 2024, when the SEC under Gensler’s rule approved spot Bitcoin ETF trading, and when the fourth BTC halving took place on April 20.

    Back then, Mow tweeted that the former would create a BTC demand shock, while the latter would result in a BTC supply shock. These two would clash, he claimed, and push Bitcoin toward $1 million in several Omega candles.

    However, when that did not come true, Mow pushed the time when $1 million is reached into the next few years. But earlier this month, he tweeted that a hunch told him he might be right about his prediction this year.

    Title news
    Wed, 01/28/2026 - 08:50
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author: Selling My Bitcoin Was Big Mistake
    ByYuri Molchan

    Robert Kiyosaki regrets selling some of his Bitcoin

    Earlier this week, the renowned investor and author of the “Rich Dad Poor Dad” book, Robert Kiyosaki, tweeted that he regrets selling some of his Bitcoin and gold recently to buy a new house. It was a “big mistake,” he admitted: “Selling some gold and Bitcoin was my mistake...a big mistake.”

    Still, he said that he has never sold any silver, not even to buy more Bitcoin. He dispersed rumors about him having done so. What's more, now it is a “great time to sell fake dollars to buy real gold, silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.” He uses income from real estate to buy more crypto.

    #Samson Mow #Bitcoin #"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin Price Prediction
