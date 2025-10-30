EU Macroeconomist Sees Ethereum Skyrocketing to $12,000

Macro strategist Henrik Zeberg has predicted that the price of Ethereum (ETH) could potentially hit $12,000 as soon as this year.

In August, he predicted that the crypto bubble would be able to grow by another 400%.

Recently, the pundit also stated that ETH would be able to "soar" while warning about "the biggest bubble ever."

During this period of "extreme" euphoria, ETH will be able to outperform BTC, but this will be followed by a devastating crash.

Polymarket bettors are not that bullish

At the same time, Polymarket bettors see only a 3% chance of Bitcoin hitting $10,000 this year. The odds of ETH hitting $17,000 currently stand at only 1%.

The bulls have been disillusioned by the severe underperformance of the cryptocurrency sector during October.