    Ethereum Working Toward Quantum Resistance, Vitalik Buterin Teases

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Wed, 17/09/2025 - 15:57
    Ethereum has long-term vision beyond scaling, as revealed by Vitalik Buterin
    Ethereum Working Toward Quantum Resistance, Vitalik Buterin Teases
    Ethereum (ETH) founder Vitalik Buterin has shared his long-term plans for the blockchain. In a presentation delivered at the Japanese Developer Conference, Buterin provided insights into Ethereum’s current state and its future outlook.

    Vitalik Buterin on long-term focus

    Notably, Buterin broke down Ethereum’s development priorities into three phases, namely, the short term, the midterm and the long term. According to the blockchain’s founder, the vision is to build the most secure, future-proof network possible while keeping Ethereum simplified for users.

    The long-term goal is to improve the overall security of Ethereum by making it withstand whatever threats might come from quantum computing. This indicates that security remains a core pillar of Ethereum’s improvement, given the numerous malicious attacks by hackers and scammers in the space.

    Buterin explained that Ethereum intends to use mathematical methods to verify the safety and accuracy of Ethereum’s code and protocols. However, while focusing on all of these, developers will ensure that Ethereum remains simple and all unnecessary complexities are eliminated.

    The ultimate goal is to ensure that Ethereum is more efficient and easier to maintain while not compromising the safety and security of users’ assets.

    In the short term, Buterin intends to make Ethereum improve transaction efficiency on the blockchain. It is also linked to its midterm goals of improving the speed of transactions, especially across layer-2 networks.

    Market reaction as Ethereum holds above $4,000

    Earlier in July 2025, Vitalik Buterin had also shared ideas on how to improve layer-2 solutions and ensure success. He had suggested that relying on layer-1 offerings in terms of data, security, censorship resistance and proof was critical.

    According to Buterin, this will allow L2s to focus primarily on sequencing and verifying the validity of transactions.

    On the broader crypto market, Ethereum is maintaining stability above $4,000 despite fluctuations. There are predictions that it could hit $5,500 by mid-October.

    As of press time, the price was changing hands at $4,492.15, a 0.93% increase in the last 24 hours. There has also been an uptick in trading volume by 8.72% to $34.14 billion.

    #Ethereum
