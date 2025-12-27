Advertisement
    Ethereum TVL 10x Rally Expected in 2026: SharpLink CEO Opinion

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Sat, 27/12/2025 - 18:45
    BlackRock veteran Joseph Chalom, the CEO of NASDAQ-listed Ethereum DAT SharpLink, has shared an uber-bullish forecast.
    Ethereum (ETH), the biggest programmable blockchain, demonstrated controversial performance in 2025. At the same time, key leaders of Ethereum-focused digital asset treasury companies remain enthusiastic about its prospects in 2026.

    Stablecoins, RWAs, AI agents to trigger Ethereum TVL 10x rally, SharpLink CEO says

    Ethereum (ETH), the second largest blockchain by market capitalization, will see an up to 10x boost in USD-denominated total value locked (TVL). Such a bullish forecast was shared by Joseph Chalom, the CEO of SharpLink (SBET), a major Ether-focused DAT.

    First, the process will be catalyzed by growth of the stablecoin segment. Chalom sees this scene growing to $500 billion with all big national economies joining alongside institutional majors like PayPal or JP Morgan.

    Then, the tokenized RWAs sphere will see its capitalization hitting $300 billion. This is equivalent to a 10x surge of RWAs TVL, Chalom opines. Goldman Sachs, BNY Melon, Franklin Templeton and BlackRock are expected to come up with "massive moves" here.

    Last but not least, on-chain AI agents and prediction markets will also be contributing to Ethereum's (ETH) TVL rally in 2026. In both segments, businesses will be choosing Ethereum (ETH) over competitors for its security, stability and broad-reaching network value.

    That's why both institutional and retail investors from Web2 and Web3 are betting big on SharpLink's mission, Chalom concludes.

    "The upside couldn't be more clear" for Ethereum in 2026

    Also, the potential migration of sovereign wealth in different forms will boost the usage of Ethereum (ETH) and its TVL. This combination of factors makes the speaker bullish:

    That’s why I joined this year, and am excited to keep building as we look forward to 2026. The upside couldn’t be more clear.

    SharpLink holds over $2 billion in Ethereum (ETH) to fuel its digital asset treasury strategy. As covered by U.Today previously, it also invests in the ETH staking ecosystem.

    In 2025, Ethereum's (ETH) price performance was disappointing despite technical advancements. As of press time, Ethereum (ETH) sits 40% below its August ATH, struggling to reconquer the $3,000 level.

    #SharpLink #Ethereum News
