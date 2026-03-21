Ethereum Soars 121% in Active Addresses as Price Regains Strength

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Ethereum has seen an impressive surge of network activity as the broad crypto market begins to flash signs of recovery following the prolonged market downturn.

According to Santiment's data showcased by popular crypto analyst Ali Martinez, activity across the Ethereum network has surged notably as the number of active addresses on the network surged by 121% within just a few days.

Ethereum regains strength

Following this massive surge, the number of active addresses on Ethereum grew from 381,202 on March 15, 2026, to a massive 841,404 on March 19.

This remarkable boost in Ethereum’s network activity signals renewed engagement from users and investors as momentum begins to build again.

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According to charts provided by the analyst, the surge, which happened within just four days, saw daily activity rising steadily before it moved sharply toward the end of the period.

Notably, the rate at which the surge happened signals a strong pickup in transactions and user engagement across the Ethereum blockchain, which includes decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs and others.

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Ethereum rebounds near $2,400

Although Ethereum is currently trading at $2,157, showing a weak price move with a mild price increase of 0.91% over the last 24 hours, it has shown higher daily gains over the period of the network surge.

As such, it appears that while Ethereum might have temporarily flipped negative after the rapid price surge, it is still holding onto the momentum garnered during the latest rally.

This is not entirely surprising as it has been previously observed that rising active address counts often coincide with periods of increased market momentum and renewed investor interest.

While Ethereum had recently surged near $2,400 on March 16, the surge in network activity over the period suggests that the price of Ethereum has begun regaining strength.