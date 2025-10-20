Ethereum Price to $18,000, Here Are 7 Catalysts to Watch

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A crypto market analyst with username @MrDegenWolf on X has predicted that the Ethereum (ETH) price could hit $18,000 by the end of 2025. This forecast comes amid fresh enthusiasm on the crypto market, which saw ETH climb past the $4,000 level.

7 reasons why Ethereum price is set for explosion

In an X post, MrDegenWolf highlighted seven reasons why Ethereum is primed to hit $18,000 by the end of year. The points spotlighted by the analysts, essentially, revolved around Ethereum fundamentals and momentum.

The first point gave a nod to stablecoins, as the analyst claimed they are the future of Traditional Finance (TradFi).

It is important to note that the ETH blockchain hosts a huge percentage of the stablecoin market. The blockchain powers everything from remittances to tokenized treasuries. Thus, more stablecoin issuance means more demand for ETH.

Notably, Tether (USDT), the largest stablecoin, is a dominant force in crypto liquidity, with a market cap of $181.9 billion. The USDT stablecoin is predominantly issued on Ethereum.

ETH is going to $18K by end of year



> stablecoins are the future of TradFi

> Tether is valued at $500B

> SEC is approving staking ETF

> DATs are generating insane yield on ETH

> Bonds are not the most interesting asset anymore

> World's runs on ETH

> 30% staked



CT is sidelinETH https://t.co/jCEetltlH9 — degenwolf.base.eth (@MrDegenWolf) October 19, 2025

Therefore, if Tether hits $500 billion, according to MrDegenWolf, ETH would see trillions in transaction value.

The third reason why ETH could hit $18,000, according to MrDegenWolf, is if the U.S. SEC decides to approve staking Ethereum ETFs.

Backtracking, the Ethereum ETFs launched in mid-2024 without staking, due to some regulatory concerns. However, the new crypto-friendly SEC administration is open to adding staking to such products.

Top asset managers that have submitted filings to incorporate staking into their existing ETH ETF offerings include Grayscale , Fidelity ⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠ and 21Shares.

A Spike in ETH Treasury Firms

The fourth reason spotlighted by MrDegenWolf to fuel ETH breakout is the recent spike in firms' accumulation of ETH as a reserve asset.

The analyst noted that digital asset treasury firms are generating ‘insane’ yield on ETH. Firms like SharpLink and BitMine are actively adding ETH to their balance sheet, turning the coin into a productive asset class.

Recently, SharpLink announced it raised an additional $77 million to purchase more ETH coins.

Another reason spotlighted by the analyst is a dwindling interest in traditional bonds. The analyst thinks the eroding appeal for bonds will shift capital into ETH.

Furthermore, the analyst claimed that the world runs on ETH. Indeed, Ethereum is the settlement layer for most on-chain treasuries, NFTs, and Layer-2 solutions.

Finally, they noted that 30% of ETH supply is staked across validators. This locks supply, reduces sell pressure, and secures the network.