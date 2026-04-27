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    Ethereum Nears 190 Million Holders, What About XRP?

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 27/04/2026 - 21:34
    The Ethereum network is on the verge of making history as it nears an unprecedented 190 million total holders.
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    Ethereum Nears 190 Million Holders, What About XRP?
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    The cryptocurrency ecosystem is experiencing unprecedented network growth, and Ethereum (ETH) is leading the charge by a massive margin. According to recent data shared by the blockchain intelligence platform Santiment, the Ethereum network is on the verge of crossing a historic milestone: 190 million total holders.

    Bitcoin (BTC) remains the undisputed king of market capitalization and mainstream brand recognition, but it is currently closing in on 60 million holders. This is a staggering number of wallets, but it still amounts to less than a third of Ethereum's massive user base. Ethereum's dominance in raw wallet count is largely driven by its utility as the foundational layer for Web3, serving as the home base for decentralized finance (DeFi), NFTs, and thousands of individual ERC-20 tokens.

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    Where does XRP stand?

    For the XRP army, the Santiment data provides an interesting look at the asset's global adoption footprint. Currently, XRP boasts a robust 7.8 million holders.

    While this figure cements XRP as one of the most widely held digital assets in the world, it surprisingly trails behind the industry's original meme coin. Dogecoin (DOGE) has actually outpaced XRP in terms of sheer wallet count, registering an impressive 8.3 million holders as retail adoption continues to expand.

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    Stablecoins and smart contract rivals

    Looking specifically at the Ethereum network, USDT holds a commanding 13.6 million wallets, making it the most widely held individual token outside of native ETH and BTC.

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    Tether's primary competitor (USDC) is currently sitting at 6.8 million holders.

    Looking at other major altcoins, Cardano (ADA) maintains a strong and dedicated community with 4.6 million holders. Meanwhile, the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is steadily climbing toward the highly coveted one-million mark, currently recording 871,000 holders.

    #XRP News #Ethereum
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