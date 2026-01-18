AdvertisementAdvert.
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sun, 18/01/2026 - 11:01
    Ethereum's ability to break into a bull market is here, but it requires way more inflows.
    Ethereum (ETH) Ready to Enter Bull Market: Official Data
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Ethereum is currently at a technically critical point, which explains the resurgence of bull market discourse. The zone created by the 20- and 21-week EMAs on longer time frames or their daily equivalents in trend structure is known as the bull market support band, and it is currently interacting with the price.

    Ethereum is pushing forward

    This band has historically served as a boundary between long corrective periods and sustained bull phases. ETH is not completely above it yet, but it is also no longer being vehemently opposed. This distinction is important. Ethereum printed higher lows and progressively reduced volatility over the last few months as it moved from impulsive selling to a controlled recovery structure.

    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    This is not euphoric behavior, rather, it is damage repair. Rarely do markets that enter a bull market do so quickly, instead they grind first. From a price action perspective, Ethereum is pushing straight into medium- and long-term resistance after regaining shorter-term moving averages. The price is capped between $3,300 and $3,400 by the 100 EMA and the upper edge of the support band.

    Ethereum's market regime would shift from a corrective to an expansionary one if there was a clear break and acceptance above this range. ETH, however, remains trapped in a broad consolidation range when it fails. This narrative of transition is supported by volume behavior. Buying pressure has increased on dips, and sell-side momentum has obviously weakened in comparison to the previous leg down, but there is no blow-off participation.

    Becoming stronger

    RSI remaining in the upper-neutral range confirms that ETH is rebuilding strength rather than being overheated. The things that are not happening are what matter. Pullbacks are being defended earlier, Ethereum is no longer making lower lows, and momentum is no longer diverging bearishly. Assets behave like that prior to trend confirmation, not following it.

    Without a confirmed breakout, it would be premature to declare this an official bull market entry. However, the circumstances are coming together for one. The likelihood of the trend continuing increases dramatically if Ethereum is able to break through and hold above the bull market support band. Upside targets will then rapidly expand.

    #Ethereum #ETHUSD
