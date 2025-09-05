Advertisement
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 5

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Fri, 5/09/2025 - 13:47
    Can traders expect Ethereum (ETH) to test $4,500 mark by end of week?
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Buyers are trying to get back in the game in the second part of the day, according to CoinStats.

    Article image
    Top coins by CoinStats

    ETH/USD

    The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 0.57% since yesterday.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has set a local resistance of $4,428. If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $4,500 range by the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of the $4,491 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $4,600 zone.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the main altcoin is far from the support and resistance levels. 

    Ethereum is trading at $4,478 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
