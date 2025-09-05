Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 5

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Buyers are trying to get back in the game in the second part of the day, according to CoinStats.

Advertisement

Top coins by CoinStats

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has gone up by 0.57% since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH has set a local resistance of $4,428. If the daily bar closes above that mark and with no long wick, growth may continue to the $4,500 range by the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, one should pay attention to the daily bar's closure in terms of the $4,491 level. If it breaks out, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $4,600 zone.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the picture is less bullish. The rate of the main altcoin is far from the support and resistance levels.

The volume remains low, which means traders are unlikely to witness sharp moves soon.

Ethereum is trading at $4,478 at press time.