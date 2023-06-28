Original U.Today article

Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 28

Wed, 06/28/2023 - 16:35
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How long is correction of Ethereum (ETH) going to last?
Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for June 28
A correction might have arrived on the cryptocurrency market, as most of the coins are in the red zone.

ETH/USD

The rate of Ethereum (ETH) has fallen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the price of ETH might have found a local support level at $1,849. If the growth continues, traders are likely to see a quicker test of the resistance. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the day.

On the daily time frame, the rate of Ethereum (ETH) keeps accumulating energy for a further move. Until the price is below the $1,900 zone, sellers are locally more powerful than buyers.

However, if the breakout of the mentioned mark happens, one can expect a test of the resistance at $1,935 shortly.

Analyzing the daily chart of ETH against Bitcoin (BTC), the leading altcoin is looking bearish as the rate has once again approached the support level of 0.06108. If the candle fixes below that mark, the drop may continue to the 0.06 zone.

Ethereum is trading at $1,863 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

