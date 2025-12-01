Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 1

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

A new week has started with the market decline, according to CoinMarketCap.

The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 7% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is near the local support of $2,806. If a bounce back does not happen until the end of the day, the correction may lead to a level breakout, followed by a test of the $2,750 range.

On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the $3,071 resistance.

If the daily bar closes near $2,800 or below, there is a high chance to witness a further downward move to the support of $2,623.

From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $2,788 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2,600-$2,700 range.

Ethereum is trading at $2,820 at press time.