Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 1

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Mon, 1/12/2025 - 15:14
    Can the decline of Ethereum (ETH) lead to a test of the $2,700 area?.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 1
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    A new week has started with the market decline, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    ETH/USD

    The price of Ethereum (ETH) has dropped by 7% over the last 24 hours.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is near the local support of $2,806. If a bounce back does not happen until the end of the day, the correction may lead to a level breakout, followed by a test of the $2,750 range.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the price of the main altcoin is going down after a false breakout of the $3,071 resistance. 

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Sun, 11/30/2025 - 16:29
    SHIB Price Analysis for November 30
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    If the daily bar closes near $2,800 or below, there is a high chance to witness a further downward move to the support of $2,623.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, one should focus on the candle's closure in terms of the $2,788 level. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a more profound decline to the $2,600-$2,700 range.

    Ethereum is trading at $2,820 at press time.

    #Ethereum Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:56
    Key December Date Announced for Coinbase Users: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:51
    Top Satoshi Candidate Explains Why Gold Is Not Good as Currency
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Kyrgyzstan launches $50M gold-backed USDKG stablecoin to modernize cross-border payments
    Avail Launches Nexus Mainnet, Unifies Liquidity Across Ethereum, Solana, EVMs
    Compliant Execution Model: Zoomex User's $280,000 Withdrawal Demonstrates Industry Best Practices
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Dec 1, 2025 - 15:14
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Analysis for December 1
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:56
    Key December Date Announced for Coinbase Users: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Dec 1, 2025 - 14:51
    Top Satoshi Candidate Explains Why Gold Is Not Good as Currency
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD