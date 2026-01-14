Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ethereum is subtly flashing signals that typically appear prior to sustained upside. This time, the signals are not coming from hype but rather from whale behavior and chart structure. In the last two hours, 0x3952 — one of the most closely monitored wallets — has purchased an additional 12,000 ETH ($39.98 million).

Whales getting more active

This whale has taken out 116,000 ETH ($364 million) at an average price of $3,138 from Binance since June 22, 2025, but only returned 35,021 ETH ($141.3 million) at significantly higher levels around $4,035. As a result, the wallet has $47.5 million in realized profit and still contains 80,979 ETH, or about $270 million.

That is intentional position building, not gambling. Time is what counts. Rather than following a breakout, this accumulation is taking place while ETH is grinding sideways beneath important moving averages. Ethereum is still compressing below heavier resistance zones on the chart despite having recently recovered short-term EMAs and recovered from a rising support structure.

Why whales thrive here

That is exactly the type of environment whales prefer: low emotional participation suppressed volatility and weak hands were already shaken out. Although there has been a noticeable increase in volume during recent pushes, the price has not surged. That is absorption rather than bearishness.

Big buyers will not pursue higher prices and will accept anything that sellers put on the market. When the supply runs out, this behavior frequently comes before a postponed expansion phase. Additionally, there are multiple wallets. Bitmine and several major organizations have been steadily accumulating ETH through OTC-style flows, as well as exchange withdrawals.

The idea that Ethereum is being drawn into long-term storage rather than being ready for distribution is strengthened by the fact that exchange balances have been declining over time. The obvious conclusion for investors is that this is not a top local environment.

Consolidation is accumulating Ethereum rather than dumping it into strength. Resistance levels are important, and short-term chop is still possible, but structurally, ETH appears to be an asset being quietly positioned for the next leg higher.