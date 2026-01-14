Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Wed, 14/01/2026 - 11:05
    Ethereum whale inflows are crossing all imaginable thresholds, with the possibility of spiking even further.
    Advertisement
    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    Ethereum is subtly flashing signals that typically appear prior to sustained upside. This time, the signals are not coming from hype but rather from whale behavior and chart structure. In the last two hours, 0x3952 — one of the most closely monitored wallets — has purchased an additional 12,000 ETH ($39.98 million).

    Whales getting more active

    This whale has taken out 116,000 ETH ($364 million) at an average price of $3,138 from Binance since June 22, 2025, but only returned 35,021 ETH ($141.3 million) at significantly higher levels around $4,035. As a result, the wallet has $47.5 million in realized profit and still contains 80,979 ETH, or about $270 million. 

    Article image
    ETH/USDT Chart by TradingView

    That is intentional position building, not gambling. Time is what counts. Rather than following a breakout, this accumulation is taking place while ETH is grinding sideways beneath important moving averages. Ethereum is still compressing below heavier resistance zones on the chart despite having recently recovered short-term EMAs and recovered from a rising support structure. 

    HOT Stories
    BREAKING: Ripple Secures 'Massive' EU License Win
    Senate Floods Crypto Bill with Amendments
    Short Squeeze Triggers Crypto Rally
    Crypto Market Review: Ethereum (ETH) Volume Absolutely Exploded, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Best Setup in Top-10, Bitcoin $100,000 Fuel Received

    Why whales thrive here

    That is exactly the type of environment whales prefer: low emotional participation suppressed volatility and weak hands were already shaken out. Although there has been a noticeable increase in volume during recent pushes, the price has not surged. That is absorption rather than bearishness. 

    Advertisement

    Big buyers will not pursue higher prices and will accept anything that sellers put on the market. When the supply runs out, this behavior frequently comes before a postponed expansion phase. Additionally, there are multiple wallets. Bitmine and several major organizations have been steadily accumulating ETH through OTC-style flows, as well as exchange withdrawals. 

    The idea that Ethereum is being drawn into long-term storage rather than being ready for distribution is strengthened by the fact that exchange balances have been declining over time. The obvious conclusion for investors is that this is not a top local environment.

    Consolidation is accumulating Ethereum rather than dumping it into strength. Resistance levels are important, and short-term chop is still possible, but structurally, ETH appears to be an asset being quietly positioned for the next leg higher.

    Advertisement
    #Ethereum
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message
    ByYuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:27
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Crypto X With Monero Purchase
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    PrimeXBT Expands Crypto Futures with 40 New Crypto Assets
    Fors Launches Beta to Aggregate Prediction Markets Across Solana Ecosystem
    Japan’s Web3 Momentum Accelerates: Institutional Adoption, Policy Tailwinds, and Rising Calls for “Crypto ETF-ization” — TEAMZ Web3 / AI Summit 2026 Confirms High-Profile Political Speakers as Title Sponsor Slots Sell Out
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message
    article image Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:27
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Crypto X With Monero Purchase
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:21
    XRP to Get Binance Boost? EasyA Teases 'Bullish' BNB Collaboration
    article image Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 9:37
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Hits Worst Resistance of 2026: Will It Break It With 15% Spike?
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 11:05
    Ethereum (ETH) Exploding: $270,000,000 by Single Whale
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:54
    Dogecoin Founder Stuns With Sarcastic Crypto ATH Message
    Yuri Molchan
    News
    Jan 14, 2026 - 10:27
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Breaks Crypto X With Monero Purchase
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD