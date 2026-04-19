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    ETH to $2,900? Ethereum Price Chart Signals Key Structural Shift

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 19/04/2026 - 0:05
    The technical objective for Ethereum's chart formation is now $2,900, if validated.
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    ETH to $2,900? Ethereum Price Chart Signals Key Structural Shift
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    Ethereum, the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, might be on the verge of a structural shift that might eye $2,900 if validated.

    According to Ali, Ethereum has officially cleared the X-axis of its ascending triangle, breaking through the critical $2,385 resistance level. This opens the path to $2,900, the analyst added.

    Ali indicated that this price move represents a significant structural shift. The analyst indicated that Ethereum flipping the $2,385 into a support floor neutralizes recent sell signals and might suggest a major trend continuation.

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    With the overhead supply cleared, Ali stated that the technical objective for this formation is now $2,900. As long as Ethereum holds above the breakout zone at $2,385, the advantage will continue to tilt toward bulls.

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    Ethereum short-term price action

    Ethereum rose to a high of $2,466 on April 17, extending its recovery from a March 29 low of $1,937. ETH's price faced resistance at this level as sellers sought to halt the recovery. Bulls continued to press in and did not allow ETH's price to dip below $2,300.

    If ETH's price continues to hold above the highlighted $2,385 level, the recovery may extend to $2,900, then to $3,050. Such a move suggests that Ethereum may have bottomed out at $1,742.

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    This bullish view will be invalidated in the near term if the price turns down sharply and breaks $2,300. That would suggest the recent rise might have been a bull trap. ETH could then decline to the $1,916 level.

    Ethereum fundamentals remain

    Ethereum processed a record 200.4 million base-layer transactions in Q1, 2026, as it saw a multi-year U-shaped recovery in network activity.

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    Despite the surge in usage, Ethereum remains more than 50% below its August 2025 peak near $5,000, representing a divergence between fundamentals and price.

    In other news, Bitmine now holds 4.87 million ETH worth $10.7 billion and is 81% of the way to its target of owning 5% of the entire ETH supply. Of this, Bitmine has staked 3.33 million ETH, or about 68%.

    #Ethereum #Ethereum Price Prediction #Ethereum News
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