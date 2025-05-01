Enso Teams up With Stargate and LayerZero for $3.5 Billion Liquidity Migration

Advertisement

Via an entirely new one-click migration solution developed by Enso, Stargate and LayerZero, 10 digits of liquidity will be deployed to a novel L1 blockchain backed by top-tier DEX Uniswap. The operation is poised to set a new standard for cross-chain liquidity movements, participants say.

Enso, Stargate and LayerZero to facilitate $3.5 billion value migration to Unichain

According to a joint official statement by Enso, Stargate and LayerZero, three innovative Web3 teams, they are ready to facilitate what is probably the largest liquidity migration in the history of crypto. A total of $3.5 billion in equivalent will migrate from Uniswap's existing EVM pools to novel blockchain Unichain.

Enso, the leading provider of blockchain shortcuts, is collaborating with LayerZero, the leading interoperability protocol, and Stargate, the largest unified liquidity layer to orchestrate this ambitious migration, dubbed Unicorn Portal.

Up until now, moving liquidity to Unichain has been a multistep process, requiring as many as nine stages to complete. This friction has deterred most LPs from moving to Unichain to take advantage of Uniswap v4. Enso’s solution allows the process to be completed in just one click. As a result, LPs can migrate, bridge and redeploy liquidity in a single hop.

The streamlined LP migration has been implemented with the close collaboration of all three partners, with Enso handling DeFi execution and deployment. Bridging is facilitated by Stargate, with LayerZero relaying the messages across chains, ensuring that liquidity is seamlessly and securely moved to Unichain.

Exploring new frontiers for DeFi composability

Enso cofounder Connor Howe welcomes the participants of the migration and stresses its highly innovative and bold architecture:

Through engineering a unified solution with the help of Stargate and LayerZero, Enso has added the missing piece to the puzzle. With the ability to transfer their positions in one click, Uniswap LPs are about to trigger one of the largest liquidity migration events in Ethereum history.

Enso’s infrastructure is designed to eliminate the friction associated with integrating multiple protocols. It transforms complex multistep transactions into “shortcuts” for the benefit of third-party developers and end users alike.

Enso’s LP migration tool for moving between EVM chains and Unichain represents a practical demonstration of DeFi’s composability for seamlessly migrating billions of dollars in on-chain liquidity.