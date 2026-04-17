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In addressing unemployment caused by AI, Elon Musk has ventured into macroeconomic territory by suggesting universal high income via direct government-issued payments.

Healthier market distribution

His argument is simple: even as cash distributions increase, inflationary pressure will be limited because the supply of goods and services will outpace the growth of the money supply, as AI and robotics significantly increase productivity.

The cryptocurrency market is directly impacted by that idea. Liquidity dynamics will be drastically altered if widespread income distribution becomes a reality. Purchasing power becomes more evenly distributed among millions of participants, rather than concentrated among institutions and wealthy individuals.

Universal HIGH INCOME via checks issued by the Federal government is the best way to deal with unemployment caused by AI.



AI/robotics will produce goods & services far in excess of the increase in the money supply, so there will not be inflation. Advertisement April 17, 2026

Cryptocurrency is at the top of the hierarchy of risk-on assets, which have historically benefited from such an environment, particularly those driven by retail flows. Behavior is the main mechanism. People's risk tolerance tends to rise when they receive a baseline income without immediate survival pressure. Speculative markets, such as altcoins, DeFi protocols and developing blockchain ecosystems, are more likely to receive excess capital.

Smaller-scale situations, like stimulus periods when retail cryptocurrency participation dramatically increased, have already shown this.

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Musk's claim about inflation is also important. Real purchasing power is maintained if productivity increases outweigh monetary expansion. This means that capital entering cryptocurrency is not being severely damaged by macroeconomic factors, as it would be in conventional inflationary cycles. As a result, long-term capital investments in digital assets have a more secure basis.

Liquidity only part of problem

However, it is an oversimplification to assume that greater liquidity inevitably results in long-term cryptocurrency growth. Instead of structural appreciation, liquidity without conviction frequently results in short-term volatility. The inflow must be aligned with narratives — utility, infrastructure or speculative cycles that can absorb and hold capital for cryptocurrency to actually benefit.

However, the overall direction is evident. For decentralized markets, a system in which millions of people regularly receive disposable income is structurally bullish. Because of its low barriers, high upside potential and continuous accessibility, cryptocurrency is by design one of the easiest ways to access that capital.

Musk's vision would not only change labor markets, but it would also likely change how capital enters speculative ecosystems. And cryptocurrency is expected to be one of the main winners of that change.