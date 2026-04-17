AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Elon Musk Reveals How to Deal With AI in Pro-Crypto Way

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 17/04/2026 - 8:20
    Elon Musk's solution to AI taking our jobs might be beneficial for crypto, even though it is not that obvious.
    Advertisement
    Elon Musk Reveals How to Deal With AI in Pro-Crypto Way
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google
    Advertisement

    In addressing unemployment caused by AI, Elon Musk has ventured into macroeconomic territory by suggesting universal high income via direct government-issued payments.

    Healthier market distribution

    His argument is simple: even as cash distributions increase, inflationary pressure will be limited because the supply of goods and services will outpace the growth of the money supply, as AI and robotics significantly increase productivity.

    The cryptocurrency market is directly impacted by that idea. Liquidity dynamics will be drastically altered if widespread income distribution becomes a reality. Purchasing power becomes more evenly distributed among millions of participants, rather than concentrated among institutions and wealthy individuals.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Most Stable It Has Ever Been, Hyperliquid (HYPE) on Verge of New ATH, XRP Price Spikes Through First Resistance: Crypto Market Review Veteran Chartist Brandt Rejects Bitcoin Bull Flag Narrative

    Cryptocurrency is at the top of the hierarchy of risk-on assets, which have historically benefited from such an environment, particularly those driven by retail flows. Behavior is the main mechanism. People's risk tolerance tends to rise when they receive a baseline income without immediate survival pressure. Speculative markets, such as altcoins, DeFi protocols and developing blockchain ecosystems, are more likely to receive excess capital.

    Smaller-scale situations, like stimulus periods when retail cryptocurrency participation dramatically increased, have already shown this.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 04/03/2026 - 11:20
    Elon Musk's X to Take Drastic Measures Against Crypto Scam
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    Advertisement

    Musk's claim about inflation is also important. Real purchasing power is maintained if productivity increases outweigh monetary expansion. This means that capital entering cryptocurrency is not being severely damaged by macroeconomic factors, as it would be in conventional inflationary cycles. As a result, long-term capital investments in digital assets have a more secure basis.

    Liquidity only part of problem

    However, it is an oversimplification to assume that greater liquidity inevitably results in long-term cryptocurrency growth. Instead of structural appreciation, liquidity without conviction frequently results in short-term volatility. The inflow must be aligned with narratives — utility, infrastructure or speculative cycles that can absorb and hold capital for cryptocurrency to actually benefit.

    However, the overall direction is evident. For decentralized markets, a system in which millions of people regularly receive disposable income is structurally bullish. Because of its low barriers, high upside potential and continuous accessibility, cryptocurrency is by design one of the easiest ways to access that capital.

    Musk's vision would not only change labor markets, but it would also likely change how capital enters speculative ecosystems. And cryptocurrency is expected to be one of the main winners of that change.

    #Elon Musk #Cryptocurrency
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 8:01
    France Reports Over 40 Crypto Ransom Kidnappings Since January
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 5:57
    Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    AriseAlpha Unveils Free AI Crypto & Stock Trading Bots for Automated Investing Solutions (2026)
    Zoomex Launches ZoomexStocks: Trade Global Equities with USDT + Limited-Time Fee Rebate Campaign
    Gate Pre-IPOs Debut Project SpaceX (SPCX) Now Live: Subscriptions Open in USDT/GUSD with 100% Unlock Distribution
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 8:20
    Elon Musk Reveals How to Deal With AI in Pro-Crypto Way
    Elon Musk Cryptocurrency
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 8:01
    France Reports Over 40 Crypto Ransom Kidnappings Since January
    Cryptocurrency Crime
    Alex Dovbnya
    News
    Apr 17, 2026 - 5:57
    Spot SOL And XRP ETFs See Consecutive Days Of Multi-Million Dollar Inflows
    Crypto Exchange ETF
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all