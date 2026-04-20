AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Early Uber Investor Questions Current Bitcoin Price

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Mon, 20/04/2026 - 20:02
    Early Uber investor and venture capitalist Jason Calacanis has sparked a heated debate over Bitcoin’s true market value.
    Advertisement
    Early Uber Investor Questions Current Bitcoin Price
    Cover image via www.flickr.com
    Google

    Prominent venture capitalist Jason Calacanis has questioned whether the asset's current price is actually propped up by the accumulation strategy of Michael Saylor’s Strategy.

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Strategy recently announced a staggering $2.54 billion acquisition of 34,164 BTC. The company’s total holdings have swelled to 815,061 BTC. Notably, this is the third-biggest BTC purchase to date. 

    A $20,000 premium? 

    Calacanis directed his rather provocative query to the AI bot Grok, asking what the price of Bitcoin would be today had Michael Saylor not injected over $61 billion into the market since 2020.

    HOT Stories
    'Breath of Fresh Air and Sanity': Ripple CEO Heaps Praise on New SEC Head XRP Might Not Hit $2 Now Because of This, Will Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hit $50 on Next Run? Ethereum's (ETH) Time to Shine: Crypto Market Review

    The AI's analysis concluded that the price of Bitcoin could be $10,000 to $20,000 lower than its current level ($75,525) without Saylor's aggressive buying. 

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 02/21/2025 - 08:05
    Top Angel Investor Expects Strategy's Bitcoin Bet to Fail
    ByAlex Dovbnya

    This "whale effect" is precisely what worries Calacanis. He has long argued that Strategy's "convoluted" capital structure creates an artificial floor.  

    The company uses its rather sophisticated at-the-market (ATM) equity offering program in order to make its purchases. 

    Advertisement

    As reported by U.Today, Calacanis has famously stated he would not touch MSTR stock "with a 10-foot pole," even in the event of a crash, and has warned that there should be "no Bitcoin bailouts" if the company’s debt-heavy strategy eventually goes underwater.

    However, some users poured cold water on Calacanis's reasoning and Grok's assessment. 

    "This assumes that the buyers who are funding his purchases would not buy outright themselves if he didn’t offer an easier vehicle where buyers don’t deal with custody risk," one user stated. 

    #Bitcoin Price Prediction #Jason Calacanis #MicroStrategy News #Strategy News #Michael Saylor
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    ByU.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Apr 21, 2026 - 5:40
    'Breath of Fresh Air and Sanity': Ripple CEO Heaps Praise on New SEC Head
    ByAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    ChangeNOW Enables Private Crypto Transfers for Partners via API
    Toobit Expands High-Yield Earn Series with 28.88% APR on Ethereum
    Breaking the RWA Value Monopoly: Zoomex Launches SpaceX Token Airdrop Carnival, Sharing a $300,000 Reward Pool
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Mar 25, 2026 - 19:37
    Interview: Sameep Singhania on Building KalqiX and the Future of On-Chain Trading
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    SimpleSwap Stefan Lauer
    U.Today Editorial Team
    News
    Apr 21, 2026 - 5:40
    'Breath of Fresh Air and Sanity': Ripple CEO Heaps Praise on New SEC Head
    Ripple News Brad Garlinghouse
    Alex Dovbnya
    Crypto Market Review, News
    Apr 21, 2026 - 0:01
    XRP Might Not Hit $2 Now Because of This, Will Hyperliquid (HYPE) Hit $50 on Next Run? Ethereum's (ETH) Time to Shine: Crypto Market Review
    Ethereum Hyperliquid XRP
    Arman Shirinyan
    Show all