Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 20% Amid Active Weekend Trading

By Tomiwabold Olajide
Sun, 15/02/2026 - 15:17
Price increase was accompanied by significant activity, with trading volumes increasing 191% to $2.87 billion.
Dogecoin (DOGE) Rises 20% Amid Active Weekend Trading
Cover image via U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Dogecoin extended its price rebound from a low of $0.09 on Feb. 12 as the crypto market saw its strongest weekend price action in over 20 weeks.

Saturday saw the Dogecoin price rise as much as 15%, from $0.096 to $0.113, to mark three straight days of increases from Thursday.

The rise sustained on Sunday, with Dogecoin reaching an intraday high of $0.117, a 21% increase from the prior day's low of $0.096.

Article image
DOGE/USD Daily Chart, Image By: TradingView

The price increase was accompanied by significant activity, with trading volumes increasing 191% in the last 24 hours to $2.87 billion, according to CoinMarketCap.

Dogecoin's open interest has surged 25% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass, reaching $1.31 billion.  At the time of writing, Dogecoin had slightly retreated, up 11% in the last 24 hours to $0.109.

According to Lunarcrush, DOGE mentions are up 33.19% vs. last month as the price rose.

Dogecoin price 

Dogecoin's price jump follows the broader crypto market recovery as a lower-than-expected CPI reading helped boost the outlook for Federal Reserve interest rate cuts on the markets.

A golden cross on the hourly chart also preceded the rise. Dogecoin completed a golden cross pattern on its hourly chart, a confirmation of its short-term positive momentum. The 50 MA crossed above the 200 MA on the hourly chart, indicating a golden cross. This comes as the Dogecoin price rose as the market saw its strongest weekend price action in over 20 weeks.

Dogecoin is currently battling a barrier at $0.117. If the rise continues, Dogecoin will eye its next barrier at $0.122, which coincides with the daily MA 50. A break above the $0.12 level might open the door for a price increase to $0.16. If the Dogecoin price turns down and breaks below $0.09, it may drop to the $0.08 level.

#Dogecoin News #Dogecoin Price Prediction #Dogecoin
