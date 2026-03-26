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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Data Signals Supply Shift Amid 1,120% Spot Flow Drop

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Thu, 26/03/2026 - 16:31
    Dogecoin spot flows fell 1,120% as the crypto market faces a sell-off, but it might not be as it seems.
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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Market Data Signals Supply Shift Amid 1,120% Spot Flow Drop
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    Dogecoin has seen its spot flow drop by 1,120.38% in the last 24 hours, according to CoinGlass data, even as the broader crypto market fell early Thursday.

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    Digital assets fell on Wednesday as the crypto market reeled from an overnight sell-off. The declines come alongside a sharp drop in U.S. equities and precious metals, with Nasdaq 100 futures trading down.

    Across the broader crypto market, crypto positions worth $253 million were liquidated, with longs liquidation accounting for the majority at $203 million, while shorts came in at $50 million.

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    Dogecoin spot outflows surpassed its spot inflows in the last 24 hours even while the crypto market traded down. Spot inflows for the dog coin came to $83.26 million in the last 24 hours, while outflow arrived at $97.17 million. This amounted to a negative netflow of $13.92 million, representing a negative spot flow increase of 1,120.38%.

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    The drop in spot flows remains significant, as it might indicate Dogecoin leaving spot exchanges, a signal of demand.

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    Dogecoin Bear Trap? DOGE Price Jumps 6% Despite Short-Term Death Cross
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    Despite this, market sentiment remains one of caution, with most cryptocurrencies, including Dogecoin, remaining in a price range that has continued since early February despite multiple attempts to break out to the upside.

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    The crypto fear and greed index remains in the fear zone as the options market continues to reflect defensive positioning.

    Dogecoin price

    Dogecoin fell after a three-day rise from March 23 to March 25 after an unsuccessful attempt by buyers to push Dogecoin the price past $0.97.

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    Dogecoin (DOGE) Shows Extremely Bullish Long-Short Ratio: 3.29, 2.4626
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    Dogecoin rose to $0.9793 on March 25, but bulls could not push beyond here, with the price retreating below the daily MA 50  (currently at $0.095) that had capped Dogecoin's price since January.

    With the Dogecoin price turning sharply from the daily MA 50, the chances of a drop below $0.09 level have increased. The next major support now lies at $0.06, although there is immediate support in the $0.08 range.

    On the other hand, if Dogecoin sees a sustained breakout above the daily MA 50, it will target $0.10 and then $0.12, which will pose resistance for its price.

    #Dogecoin News #Dogecoin
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