DOGE Price Prediction for October 2

Bear are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

DOGE/USD

DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.46%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2588. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the $0.25 area soon.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, the situation is reversed. The price of the meme coin is growing after a resistance breakout of $0.2438. If bulls can hold the initiative, an upward move is likely to continue to the $0.27 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves anytime soon.

All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.24-$0.27 is the most likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.2562 at press time.