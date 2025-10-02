AdvertisementAdvert.
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 2

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Thu, 2/10/2025 - 13:45
    Can growth of DOGE lead to test of $0.27 zone soon?
    DOGE Price Prediction for October 2
    Cover image via U.Today

    Bear are not ready yet to seize the initiative, according to CoinStats.

    Top coins by CoinStats

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE is one of the biggest gainers today, rising by 5.46%.

    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is going down after a false breakout of the local resistance of $0.2588. If the fall continues, one can expect a test of the $0.25 area soon.

    Image by TradingView

    On the longer time frame, the situation is reversed. The price of the meme coin is growing after a resistance breakout of $0.2438. If bulls can hold the initiative, an upward move is likely to continue to the $0.27 range.

    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from the support and resistance levels. In this case, there are low chances of seeing sharp moves anytime soon. 

    All in all, consolidation in the area of $0.24-$0.27 is the most likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.2562 at press time.

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
