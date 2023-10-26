DOGE Price Analysis for October 26

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.
If the daily bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a further rise to $0.077 tomorrow.
On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE has broken the support level of $0.07012. If the candle closes with no long wick, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the closest resistance of $0.07745 this week.
From the midterm point of view, traders are likely to see the continued growth of DOGE if the weekly bar closes around the current prices. In this case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $0.08358 level.
With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.