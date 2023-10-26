Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
Original U.Today article

DOGE Price Analysis for October 26

Advertisement
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Can growth of DOGE continue until end of week?
Thu, 10/26/2023 - 16:00
DOGE Price Analysis for October 26
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Advertisement
Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has rocketed by 12.36% over the last 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level of $0.07476. 

Related
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for October 24

If the daily bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a further rise to $0.077 tomorrow.

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE has broken the support level of $0.07012. If the candle closes with no long wick, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the closest resistance of $0.07745 this week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, traders are likely to see the continued growth of DOGE if the weekly bar closes around the current prices. In this case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $0.08358 level.

DOGE is trading at $0.07426 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

related image NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
2023/10/27 11:55
NEO Jumps 11%, Can It Print Biggest Weekly Close Since August?
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
related image Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
2023/10/27 11:55
Ethereum Developers Reveal New Timeline for Dencun Upgrade Launch
Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
related image Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024
2023/10/27 11:55
Dogecoin (DOGE) to Moon? X to Implement Full Financial Service by 2024
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
AD