DOGE Price Analysis for October 26

Original U.Today article

Can growth of DOGE continue until end of week?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls are again more powerful than bears, according to the CoinMarketCap ranking.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has rocketed by 12.36% over the last 24 hours.

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is trading near the local resistance level of $0.07476.

If the daily bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a further rise to $0.077 tomorrow.

On the daily time frame, the price of DOGE has broken the support level of $0.07012. If the candle closes with no long wick, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the closest resistance of $0.07745 this week.

From the midterm point of view, traders are likely to see the continued growth of DOGE if the weekly bar closes around the current prices. In this case, the accumulated energy might be enough for a further upward move to the $0.08358 level.

DOGE is trading at $0.07426 at press time.