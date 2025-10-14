DOGE Price Analysis for October 14

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls might need more time to accumulate energy for a continued upward move, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 4.48% over the past day.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of DOGE is near the local support of $0.1948. If a bounce back does not occur until the end of the day, traders may witness a level breakout, followed by a test of the $0.19 mark.

Image by TradingView

On the longer time frame, a further correction remains the most likely scenario. The volume is low, which means traders are unlikely to see sharp moves anytime soon.

In this regard, there is a high possibility of seeing a decline to the $0.18 range.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE is far from key support and resistance levels. In this case, one should focus on the interim zone of $0.19. If the weekly bar closes below that mark, the drop may continue to the $0.15-$0.17 zone.

DOGE is trading at $0.1954 at press time.