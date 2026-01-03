Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD
    Original U.Today article

    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3

    By Denys Serhiichuk
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 14:42
    Can the upward move of DOGE continue to the $0.15 zone until the end of the week?
    Advertisement
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The first weekend of 2026 has started bullishly for the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

    Advertisement
    Article image
    Top coins by CoinMarketCap

    DOGE/USD

    DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 8.60%.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is closer to the resistance than to the support. If buyers' pressure continues, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.15 area until the end of the week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the $0.1436 level.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 18:33
    SHIB Price Analysis for January 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    However, if a correction does not happen and the daily candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.15-$0.16 range next week.

    Article image
    Image by TradingView

    From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support at $0.1199. However, it is too early to think about a continued upward move as not enough energy has been accumulated so far. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.13-$0.15 is the more likely scenario.

    DOGE is trading at $0.1427 at press time. 

    #Dogecoin Price Prediction
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:26
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap
    ByGodfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 13:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Back on Traders' Radar After Key Move: Details
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:42
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    article image Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:26
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 13:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Back on Traders' Radar After Key Move: Details
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 12:08
    68,000,000 RLUSD Stablecoin Minted in 24 Hours, What's Happening?
    article image Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 11:11
    XRP Could Rally 71% After Breakout, Weekly Chart Signals
    article image Tomiwabold Olajide
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    Price Analysis
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:42
    DOGE Price Analysis for January 3
    Denys Serhiichuk
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 14:26
    12,990,000,000,000 SHIB in 24 Hours: Shiba Inu Sees Rare Futures Leap
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 13:09
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Back on Traders' Radar After Key Move: Details
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD