DOGE Price Analysis for January 3

The first weekend of 2026 has started bullishly for the crypto market, according to CoinMarketCap.

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

DOGE/USD

DOGE has gained a lot of value today, rocketing by 8.60%.

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the rate of DOGE is closer to the resistance than to the support. If buyers' pressure continues, the growth is likely to continue to the $0.15 area until the end of the week.

Image by TradingView

On the bigger time frame, the price of DOGE has once again failed to fix above the $0.1436 level.

However, if a correction does not happen and the daily candle closes near that mark, the accumulated energy might be enough for a blast to the $0.15-$0.16 range next week.

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, the rate of DOGE has made a false breakout of the support at $0.1199. However, it is too early to think about a continued upward move as not enough energy has been accumulated so far. In this case, sideways trading in the zone of $0.13-$0.15 is the more likely scenario.

DOGE is trading at $0.1427 at press time.