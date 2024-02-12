Advertisement
Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for February 12

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
When can traders expect bounce back of DOGE and SHIB?
Mon, 12/02/2024 - 18:00
Cover image via www.tradingview.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

The new week has started bearish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 3% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has broken the $0.080 zone. Until the rate is below that mark, sellers are more powerful than buyers. In this case, one can expect an ongoing drop to $0.078 soon.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 2.64%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE, as its rate could not fix above the $0.00000946 level.

If the situation does not change until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.0000090 zone this week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000926 at press time.

#Dogecoin Price Prediction #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
About the author
article image
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

