DOGE and SHIB Price Prediction for February 12

The new week has started bearish for most of the cryptocurrencies, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The rate of DOGE has fallen by 3% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the price of DOGE has broken the $0.080 zone. Until the rate is below that mark, sellers are more powerful than buyers. In this case, one can expect an ongoing drop to $0.078 soon.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the drop of DOGE, going down by 2.64%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, SHIB is trading similarly to DOGE, as its rate could not fix above the $0.00000946 level.

If the situation does not change until the end of the day, there is a chance to see a test of the $0.0000090 zone this week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000926 at press time.