DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

Is it possible to see rise of DOGE and SHIB this week?

The market is trading sideways on the first day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.062-$0.064 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06315 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 1.32%.

Image by TradingView

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is on its way to testing the support level of $0.00000758. If the bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a more profound decline to the $0.000007 area until mid-September.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000767 at press time.