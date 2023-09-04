Original U.Today article

DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

article image
Denys Serhiichuk
Is it possible to see rise of DOGE and SHIB this week?
The market is trading sideways on the first day of the week.

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday.

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.

In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.062-$0.064 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

DOGE is trading at $0.06315 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 1.32%.

From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is on its way to testing the support level of $0.00000758. If the bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a more profound decline to the $0.000007 area until mid-September.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000767 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

