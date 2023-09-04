DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 4

The market is trading sideways on the first day of the week.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE is almost unchanged since yesterday.
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE keeps trading sideways as neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet.
In this case, ongoing sideways trading in the area of $0.062-$0.064 is the more likely scenario for the following week.
DOGE is trading at $0.06315 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has lost more than DOGE, going down by 1.32%.
From the technical point of view, the price of SHIB is on its way to testing the support level of $0.00000758. If the bar closes near it, the breakout may lead to a more profound decline to the $0.000007 area until mid-September.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000767 at press time.