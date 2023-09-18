DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 18

Bulls tend to be more powerful than bears on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.
DOGE/USD
The price of DOGE has increased by 0.68% over the past 24 hours.
On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is approaching the recently formed resistance of $0.06296. If buyers keep the price around that mark, the accumulated energy should be enough for a blast to the $0.065 zone soon.
DOGE is trading at $0.06245 at press time.
SHIB/USD
SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 1.11%.
Today's rise has not affected the general position of DOGE on the chart. The rate remains far from the level of $0.00000757, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.
In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.00000730-$0.00000750 is the more likely scenario for the following week.
SHIB is trading at $0.00000735 at press time.