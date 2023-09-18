DOGE and SHIB Price Analysis for September 18

Original U.Today article

How long is bounce back of DOGE and SHIB going to last?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bulls tend to be more powerful than bears on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats.

Top coins by CoinStats

DOGE/USD

The price of DOGE has increased by 0.68% over the past 24 hours.

Image by TradingView

On the daily chart, the rate of DOGE is approaching the recently formed resistance of $0.06296. If buyers keep the price around that mark, the accumulated energy should be enough for a blast to the $0.065 zone soon.

DOGE is trading at $0.06245 at press time.

SHIB/USD

SHIB has followed the rise of DOGE, going up by 1.11%.

Image by TradingView

Today's rise has not affected the general position of DOGE on the chart. The rate remains far from the level of $0.00000757, which means that it is too early to think about a reversal.

In this case, sideways trading in the area of $0.00000730-$0.00000750 is the more likely scenario for the following week.

SHIB is trading at $0.00000735 at press time.