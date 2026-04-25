AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    "Did Something Change?" Ripple CTO Emeritus Probes KelpDAO Exploit Claims

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sat, 25/04/2026 - 10:02
    KelpDAO saw over $290 million in losses in what is described as biggest Defi Hack in 2026 to date.
    Advertisement
    "Did Something Change?" Ripple CTO Emeritus Probes KelpDAO Exploit Claims
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CTO Emeritus David Schwartz questions the explanation behind the recent KelpDAO exploit.

    Advertisement

    On April 18, KelpDAO, a liquid restaking protocol, suffered a major exploit, losing over $290 million. In an update shortly after, LayerZero stated that the KelpDAO incident was isolated to its rsETH configuration, directly resulting from its single-DVN setup. LayerZero noted that the subject of the highly sophisticated attack was the poisoning of the downstream RPC infrastructure used by the LayerZero Labs DVN.

    A week after the incident, the crypto community continues to seek answers about what transpired in what is referred to as the biggest DeFi hack to date in 2026.

    HOT Stories
    Shiba Inu (SHIB): Everything Is Clear Now, Bitcoin's (BTC) Real Resistance Is $82,000, Another Dogecoin (DOGE) Zero Removal: Crypto Market Review 'The O.C.' Star Lambasts Bitcoin on American TV

    In this light, Ripple CTO emeritus David Schwartz referred to an X reply by LayerZero CEO Bryan Pellegrino in December 2024, where he stated that none of the protocol's volume relied solely on its Decentralized Verifier Network (DVN).

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 04/20/2026 - 14:17
    $293 Million Crypto Hack: Where Did Funds Go?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    "What percentage of LZ volume relies solely on LZ DVN? The answer to that is 0%. There isn't a single application setup that solely uses the LZ DVN," Pellegrino said at the time.

    Did something change?

    In response, Schwartz questions whether something has changed between late 2024 and now. This begs the question: if no application previously relied solely on a single DVN, how could that same configuration now be said to be the root cause of the KelpDAO exploit?

    Advertisement

    "Did something change between December of 2024 and now? Because unless I'm confused, this is saying that the attack on KelpDAO could not have happened as LayerZero described it," Schwartz questioned.

    If KelpDAO did in fact operate with a single-DVN configuration, it raises questions about whether the system architecture changed after LayerZero's CEO's comments in 2024 or whether the earlier claims were not accurate.

    Along these lines, Ripple's head of research Aanchal Malhotra, in a recent tweet, shared a few thoughts on the rsETH hack, noting that "the industry is moving toward better primitives—ZK proving, tighter audit standards. But primitives alone aren't enough. Until security proofs and deployment environments are evaluated together, the gap remains."

    #DAO #Hack News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Apr 25, 2026 - 9:20
    $34.9 Million XRP Exit Exchanges in Year’s 6th Largest Outflow
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 25, 2026 - 4:00
    XRP Whale Liquidation: Why $1.69  Is the Critical 'Point of No Return' for a $4 Million Short Position on Hyperliquid
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    $20.6 Trillion Liquidity Migration: Why Zoomex is Redefining the Crypto Derivatives Landscape in 2026
    13o3 Announces the Launch of Crypto Fund I and Initiates Discussions with Partners for Its Financing
    Verifiable Bitcoin Accounts for Institutional Bitcoin. Your Custody, Your Terms.
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Apr 21, 2026 - 22:27
    Does Asteroid Shiba Actually Hold a Future?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Apr 21, 2026 - 7:01
    How Tangem, Exodus and 6,000 Partners Solved the Swap Infrastructure Problem
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Reviews
    Apr 9, 2026 - 9:25
    BitMart Card Review: A Practical Crypto Visa for Everyday Spending
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Mar 30, 2026 - 16:36
    Toobit Review 2026: Multi-Strategy Trading, High Leverage and Expanding Derivatives Ecosystem
    article image Dan Burgin
    Guides
    Mar 26, 2026 - 17:22
    Top Crypto Cards 2026: Guide
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Apr 25, 2026 - 10:02
    "Did Something Change?" Ripple CTO Emeritus Probes KelpDAO Exploit Claims
    DAO Hack News
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    News
    Apr 25, 2026 - 9:20
    $34.9 Million XRP Exit Exchanges in Year’s 6th Largest Outflow
    XRP XRP Ledger XRP Price Prediction
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Apr 25, 2026 - 4:00
    XRP Whale Liquidation: Why $1.69  Is the Critical 'Point of No Return' for a $4 Million Short Position on Hyperliquid
    XRP XRP News Hyperliquid Ripple News
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    Show all