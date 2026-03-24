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    Did Shiba Inu Silently Break Biggest Resistance of This Year?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Tue, 24/03/2026 - 9:42
    Shiba Inu has formally broken a key resistance level that many investors believed would remain paramount, even under pressure.
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    Did Shiba Inu Silently Break Biggest Resistance of This Year?
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    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

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    Although Shiba Inu is beginning to exhibit early signs of life, it is still too soon to declare it a confirmed breakout above the 50 EMA.

    SHIB has been grinding through a downtrend on the chart, characterized by lower highs and ongoing rejection from moving averages. This is a consistent trend that fits the rest of the market: sellers have continuously defended rallies, while the asset has spent months below important dynamic resistance levels.

    Shiba Inu in transitional phase

    What’s changing now is subtle but significant: the price is trying to regain short-term structure and compress beneath resistance, rather than being aggressively sold off. SHIB is currently exhibiting characteristics of a market in transition. 

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    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    The price is forming tighter consolidation patterns instead of impulsive drops, volatility has decreased and downward momentum has diminished. Although it frequently precedes a directional move, this type of behavior does not ensure one. It is not a breakout phase but something of a consolidation.

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    Is breakout enough? 

    Watching the 50 EMA is important as, on trending markets, this moving average serves as a border between bullish and bearish control. Rallies are typically corrected and sold when the price is below the moving average. The structure starts to change in favor of accumulation and possible continuation when the price recovers and stays above it.

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    The market will remain in a bearish regime if the 50 EMA is not reclaimed, as numerous analyses have shown, but a persistent move above it indicates a potential shift in trend. The first significant indication that buyers are regaining control would be if SHIB could close and stay above the 50 EMA. It would imply that recent high lows are part of a developing trend reversal, rather than merely noise.

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    But this is where the majority of traders become stuck. It is insufficient to just close above the 50 EMA once. Fakeouts are a common occurrence on cryptocurrency markets — particularly meme coins. Breakouts frequently fail due to low liquidity, sentiment-driven spikes and increased market dependence. In particular, SHIB is highly responsive to the state of the market, and Bitcoin in general.

    Any breakout would be nothing more than a brief rally for relief without them. To put it succinctly, SHIB is getting close to a crucial technical turn. Reclaiming the 50 EMA would be a powerful signal, but the trend has not truly changed until it shows acceptance above that level.

    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Prediction
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