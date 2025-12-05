Advertisement
    CZ Meets Michael Saylor in Person for the First Time

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Fri, 5/12/2025 - 6:35
    The two cryptocurrency giants have finally met in person for the first time. .
    CZ Meets Michael Saylor in Person for the First Time
    Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently took to the X social media network to share a photo of himself with Michael Saylor on X shortly after their first in-person meeting at Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai.

    The face-to-face meeting between the two crypto titans took place shortly after Saylor's presentation.

    Saylor attended Binance Blockchain Week in Dubai as a keynote speaker. This is his first-ever speaking appearance at a crypto event in the UAE.

    He delivered a major presentation titled "The Undeniable Case for Bitcoin. During the presentation, urging the audience not to fear market volatility, he pointed to Bitcoin's growing institutional and global adoption, and compared its trading power and energy consumption to giants like Google, Microsoft, and even the US Navy. Saylor also discussed MicroStrategy's ongoing Bitcoin strategy.

    Following his keynote, he participated in a live community AMA session. The event also gave him the opportunity to finally meet CZ in person after years of online alignment.

    Meanwhile, CZ and longtime gold advocate Peter Schiff had a fiery debate about Bitcoin, which has attracted plenty of attention on social media. 

    Two crypto giants 

    Both Saylor and CZ have been towering figures within the cryptocurrency community for years. 

    Their connection traces back to the early 2020s, when both emerged as leading voices during Bitcoin's volatile cycles. CZ repeatedly voiced strong support for Saylor's aggressive accumulation strategy at Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy). When many questioned the wisdom of buying more amid plunging prices, CZ publicly defended Saylor.

    Their messaging often overlapped on Bitcoin's scarcity, its superiority as a store of value over traditional assets like gold or fiat currencies, and its role in building a more trustworthy financial future. 

    On social media, they would also amplify each other's posts.

    This online camaraderie extended into real-world collaboration in 2025, when both were appointed as advisors to Pakistan's Crypto Council, working alongside each other to guide the nation's ambitious plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve. 

    Now, the two crypto titans have finally shared their first photo. 

    #Changpeng Zhao
