Cuban Sees Crypto as Major Bank Threat

Advertisement

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban believes the traditional banking sector is highly vulnerable to disruption. The "Shark Tank" superstar sees cryptocurrency and fintech as the main catalysts for overhauling outdated financial systems.

Cuban and tech commentator Adam.GPT recently discussed how emerging technologies are poised to "repave" and reinvent legacy corporate workflows from the ground up. The conversation quickly zeroed in on the financial services sector.

The "reconciliation" bottleneck

"Reconciliation" (the notoriously complex processes banks use to ensure internal accounts and regulatory needs) is generally viewed as the main issue of traditional banking.

A significant portion relies entirely on human intervention and the undocumented "corporate knowledge" of legacy employees.

Advertisement

According to Cuban, this reliance on undocumented human knowledge is a major flaw of traditional banking. He has noted that bank employees are highly protective of how these complex internal systems actually work. "Where we disagree is that employees will fully share, or even accurately share their 'corporate knowledge'," Cuban explained. "They are protective of that knowledge. Most of which is not documented anywhere. That’s their 'edge'."

Because employees guard this knowledge for job security, traditional banks struggle to automate or upgrade their legacy systems effectively.

Advertisement

Crypto's path to disruption

This stagnation makes the banking sector a prime target for decentralized technology. When Adam.GPT pointed out that AI and new software could streamline these financial workflows, and Cuban directly mentioned blockchain and financial tech.

"Facts," Cuban replied. "Particularly since fintech has always been a quick path to disrupt banking, and crypto is right there trying to."

Cryptocurrency networks operate on distributed ledgers, which makes it far superior to the traditional banking sector. Reconciliation is instant, automated, and built natively into the protocol itself. Hence, there is a possibility to bypass the need for the hidden "corporate knowledge" that bogs down Wall Street.