Crypto Exchanges Brace for Extremely Powerful AI

Cryptocurrency trading giants Coinbase and Binance are racing to prepare for the much-talked-about rollout of Claude Mythos, The Information reports.

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Leading firms within the digital asset industry want to secure access to the model that has unnerved both Silicon Valley and Washington.

Why mythos is a huge deal

Mythos is an "agentic AI," which sets it apart from traditional large language models that have become mainstream over the past few years.

It has the ability to act autonomously as an agent, meaning that it can simultaneously deal with software environments, browse the internet and scan complex codebases.

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Mythos could act as an incredible defensive tool for identifying and patching holes to keep banks, governments and corporations safe. In the hands of bad actors, however, Mythos could act as a highly sophisticated hacker.

Anthropic has severely restricted its initial rollout due to the catastrophic potential of releasing Mythos into the wild.

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The AI firm launched "Project Glass Wing," a coalition granting early preview access to select tech companies, government organizations and traditional Wall Street banks.

However, major cryptocurrency companies were notably excluded from this early access program.

Firms are urgently lobbying Anthropic for access so they can preemptively scan their own systems.

Coinbase Chief Security Officer Philip Martin recently confirmed that the exchange is currently in "close communication" with Anthropic regarding Mythos.

When Mythos goes live, hackers could turn their sights on the blockchain.