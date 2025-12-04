Crypto Exchange WhiteBIT Debuts in US, Launches Time Square Campaign

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

WhiteBIT, the biggest European cryptocurrency exchange by visitor count, shares the details of its official launch in the United States, establishing WhiteBIT US as an independent entity designed to scale and operate locally across the country.

WhiteBIT top crypto exchange explodes into the U.S., launches American unit

According to the official statement by its team, WhiteBIT , a leading European cryptocurrency exchange, establishes WhiteBIT US, an autonomous unit for users on the American market. With this launch, WhiteBIT becomes available to the world's most regulated and thriving blockchain scene.

We’re celebrating our birthday & giving away gifts to everyone who shares a Story with a photo or video of our citylight ad! How to join:



- Take a photo or video of a WhiteBIT citylight in your city (or a screen-recorded digital ad—yes, that counts too!)

- Share it to your… pic.twitter.com/9rc89SWvYm — WhiteBIT (@WhiteBit) December 2, 2025

Prior to the official launch, WhiteBIT obtained all necessary licenses to immediately start offering services to customers in all 50 states.

Advertisement

WhiteBIT’s entry brings to the U.S. market its hallmark strengths: robust compliance, industry-leading security and competitive fees, along with profitable earn products that have become a signature feature.

Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and CEO of WhiteBIT and President of W Group, shares the rationale behind the opening of the U.S. unit:

Our decision to launch in the U.S. is driven not by expansion alone, but by the country’s proactive approach to cryptocurrency and its strong policy of attracting technology companies. The U.S. is focused on growing the industry and strengthening its leadership in blockchain innovation. We are here to contribute to this growth with secure infrastructure, trusted technology, and a long-term commitment to the market.

From the very beginning, WhiteBIT is offering spot trading, instant exchange and on/off-ramp services to all accounts with passed KYC checks.

As part of its long-term rollout strategy, WhiteBIT US has assembled a seasoned team of U.S.-based executives and established its headquarters in New York, supported by satellite offices nationwide. This expanded presence strengthens operational execution and positions the company to scale rapidly in key U.S. jurisdictions.

Celebration promo campaign kicks off in New York's Times Square

WhiteBIT has a global team of over 1,300 professionals, contributing to the growth of the global blockchain ecosystem. WhiteBIT US plans to create additional jobs in the United States, bringing onboard specialized local talent. This approach is essential for strengthening blockchain infrastructure, developing scalable products made in the U.S. and driving global expansion from within the country.

This year, WhiteBIT marked its seven‑year anniversary — having grown from a single exchange into the global fintech ecosystem W Group, serving 35 million users worldwide. W Group brings together eight companies under its umbrella, spanning crypto exchange, blockchain infrastructure, payment services, digital banking, analytics and more.

To mark the milestone, WhiteBIT has unveiled a global brand campaign exploring everyday doubts about crypto and how the exchange has earned users’ trust. Starting from Nov. 28, one of the campaign’s videos will be featured in Times Square, spotlighting WhiteBIT’s vision for secure, accessible and globally connected digital finance.