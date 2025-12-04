Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Crypto Exchange WhiteBIT Debuts in US, Launches Time Square Campaign

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 4/12/2025 - 10:35
    WhiteBIT Europe's most visited cryptocurrency exchange, made headlines by launching its US unit.
    Advertisement
    Crypto Exchange WhiteBIT Debuts in US, Launches Time Square Campaign
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    WhiteBIT, the biggest  European cryptocurrency exchange by visitor count, shares the details of its official launch in the United States, establishing WhiteBIT US as an independent entity designed to scale and operate locally across the country. 

    WhiteBIT top crypto exchange explodes into the U.S., launches American unit

    According to the official statement by its team, WhiteBIT, a leading European cryptocurrency exchange, establishes WhiteBIT US, an autonomous unit for users on the American market. With this launch, WhiteBIT becomes available to the world's most regulated and thriving blockchain scene.

    Prior to the official launch, WhiteBIT obtained all necessary licenses to immediately start offering services to customers in all 50 states. 

    Advertisement

    WhiteBIT’s entry brings to the U.S. market its hallmark strengths: robust compliance, industry-leading security and competitive fees, along with profitable earn products that have become a signature feature.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: XRP's Mythical 1,100% Activity, Bitcoin's Upside Setup Strengthens, Shiba Inu's (SHIB) Razor-Sharp Reversal Window
    Ripple CTO Shares Hilarious Email from Jed McCaleb Impersonator
    XRP Now Offered by Vanguard, Bitcoin Price on the Verge of 40% Crash, Dogecoin Prints 528,408% Liquidation Imbalance – Crypto News Digest
    Morning Crypto Report: XRP to Break First ETF $1 Billion This Week, Shiba Inu (SHIB) Teases 29% Price Upside, Bitcoin to $125,000 Is Main Scenario Now: Bollinger Bands

    Volodymyr Nosov, Founder and CEO of WhiteBIT and President of W Group, shares the rationale behind the opening of the U.S. unit:

    Our decision to launch in the U.S. is driven not by expansion alone, but by the country’s proactive approach to cryptocurrency and its strong policy of attracting technology companies. The U.S. is focused on growing the industry and strengthening its leadership in blockchain innovation. We are here to contribute to this growth with secure infrastructure, trusted technology, and a long-term commitment to the market.

    From the very beginning, WhiteBIT is offering spot trading, instant exchange and on/off-ramp services to all accounts with passed KYC checks.

    As part of its long-term rollout strategy, WhiteBIT US has assembled a seasoned team of U.S.-based executives and established its headquarters in New York, supported by satellite offices nationwide. This expanded presence strengthens operational execution and positions the company to scale rapidly in key U.S. jurisdictions.

    Celebration promo campaign kicks off in New York's Times Square

    WhiteBIT has a global team of over 1,300 professionals, contributing to the growth of the global blockchain ecosystem. WhiteBIT US plans to create additional jobs in the United States, bringing onboard specialized local talent. This approach is essential for strengthening blockchain infrastructure, developing scalable products made in the U.S. and driving global expansion from within the country.

    This year, WhiteBIT marked its seven‑year anniversary — having grown from a single exchange into the global fintech ecosystem W Group, serving 35 million users worldwide. W Group brings together eight companies under its umbrella, spanning crypto exchange, blockchain infrastructure, payment services, digital banking, analytics and more.

    To mark the milestone, WhiteBIT has unveiled a global brand campaign exploring everyday doubts about crypto and how the exchange has earned users’ trust. Starting from Nov. 28, one of the campaign’s videos will be featured in Times Square, spotlighting WhiteBIT’s vision for secure, accessible and globally connected digital finance.

    #WhiteBit #Cryptocurrency exchange
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 10:12
    20% Breakout for XRP Price Emerges as Real Opportunity
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 8:44
    3 Crucial Ethereum Updates in the Future Revealed by Vitalik Buterin
    ByArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Trezor Suite Now Supports ADA Staking via Everstake with Zero Fees for Four Months
    N4T Announces Liquidity Locking Ahead of DEX Listings
    Nexchain Strengthens Stage 29 Momentum as Low-Fee AI Network Gains More Users
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Jul 28, 2025 - 2:20
    How High Will Bitcoin (BTC) Price Go In 2025?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Jul 15, 2025 - 11:00
    Bitget Wallet, The All-in-One Crypto Wallet for Everyday Mobile Users: Big Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Jul 14, 2025 - 4:30
    From Exchange to Ecosystem: HTX Redefines What CEX Means in the New Crypto Cycle
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Companies
    Jul 11, 2025 - 10:02
    Silent Data Ethereum L2 Launched by Applied Blockchain: Details
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Jul 7, 2025 - 12:18
    Redefining Role of CEXes and Building Trust Gateway in Web3 Era: Big Interview with Coinstore CEO Johnson Zhao
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 10:12
    20% Breakout for XRP Price Emerges as Real Opportunity
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 8:44
    3 Crucial Ethereum Updates in the Future Revealed by Vitalik Buterin
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Dec 4, 2025 - 6:28
    ETH Surges Above $3,200 as Big Holders Resume Accumulation
    Alex Dovbnya
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD