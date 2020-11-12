Back

Crypto App Adds U.Today to Its Newsfeed, Activates Major Update

News
Thu, 11/12/2020 - 10:06
article image
Vladislav Sopov
Leading cryptocurrencies tracking and analysis application now has U.Today among the sources for its newsfeed
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Contents

Crypto App is a multi-platform mobile application designed for crypto enthusiasts. It addresses the sphere of crypto price reviews, portfolio tacking, seamless rate conversion and, of course, reliable cryptocurrencies news and analytics. Now its news module has started broadcasting articles by U.Today.

Crypto App: one-stop application for your digital assets

Crypto App is an application for iOS- and Android-powered mobile devices. Crypto App allows its users to track cryptocurrencies prices online through an array of functions. Its toolkit includes price alerts, widgets, live charts, one-click conversion instruments and many more.

Crypto App multi-platform application
Image via Google Play

Both Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoin rates are displayed in the Crypto App interface. The crypto alert function allows users to set alerts for 1,000+ cryptocurrencies against each other (BTC/ETH, ETH/XRP, BTC/XRP, etc.) Alerts by this app are broadcasted to mobile phones with zero latency, so users receive the most accurate data.

Intuitive crypto conversion will be useful for all trading strategies, including Bitcoin (BTC),crypto behemoths, red hot DeFi tokens and popular utility and governance tokens of proof of stake (PoS) blockchains.

Crypto market capitalization (net aggregated market price of the entire circulating supply for a given digital currency) is the most meaningful metric of the token's market performance. Crypto App displays market capitalization dynamics for Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins as well.

U.Today news added to Crypto App's news section

Recently, Crypto App delivered a major update to its UX/UI and functional performance. More exciting instruments have been added together with the activation of new cryptocurrencies.

Also, it started broadcasting crypto news by U.Today in its newsfeed. U.Today is a new-gen fintech media outlet with a stellar reputation. It delivers curated blockchain content 24/7. U.Today proudly presents its readers with the latest news, opinions, price forecasts, product reviews and analytical articles.

Since an accurate and unbiased crypto newsfeed is necessary to understand the context of the most important market processes, the U.Today newsfeed will be a helpful and insightful source of information for every user of Crypto App.

#Cryptocurrency Adoption
article image
About the author
Vladislav Sopov

Blockchain Analyst & Writer with scientific background. 5+ years in IT-analytics, 2+ years in blockchain.

Worked in independent analysis as well as in start-ups (Swap.online, Monoreto, Attic Lab etc.)

