    Coinstore Expands into Derivatives, Launching a Million-Dollar futures Bonus Campaign

    By Vladislav Sopov
    Thu, 8/01/2026 - 9:08
    Coinstore is introducing a new trial initiative to lower the barrier to futures trading.
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    As the crypto market shows signs of recovery, activity in the derivatives sector continues to accelerate. Against a backdrop of increasing structural complexity and faster market cycles, Coinstore has initiated a comprehensive expansion of its futures business in Q4, 2025. The move follows a series of product iterations and brand upgrades aimed at supporting a wider range of trading strategies and use cases.

    Article image
    Image by Coinstore

    Coinstore launches $1 million futures bonus program: What to know

    On Oct. 15, 2025, Coinstore officially launched its next-generation futures trading system, marking its transition into the "Coinstore 2.0" phase — an operational model that runs spot and derivatives trading in parallel. Futures trading is positioned as one of the platform’s core growth pillars going forward.

    At the start of the new year, Coinstore introduced its Futures Bonus on Jan. 6 alongside the launch of a "Million-Dollar Futures Bonus Giveaway." The campaign is designed to lower the learning curve and reduce trial-and-error costs for users entering derivatives trading. According to the platform, a total of up to 1,000,000 USDT in Futures Bonuses will be distributed, allowing participants to trade in real market conditions.

    The event will last for about two months. This event is at the heavyweight level of platform futures promotion in terms of reward scale and activity cycle, bringing users a more impactful experience window.

    The campaign is open to both new and existing users, featuring multiple incentive mechanisms, including welcome rewards, trading competitions and lucky draw events. Each account can receive up to 1,200 USDT in total rewards, allowing users to gain hands-on experience with futures trading under controlled risk conditions.

    Alongside product and campaign enhancements, Coinstore has also rolled out an affiliate program targeting content creators, community operators, Web3 enthusiasts and KOLs. Through long-term commission structures, the program enables partners to convert content influence and community reach into sustainable revenue, supported by dedicated services and ecosystem resources designed to foster long-term collaboration.

    Prioritizing asset security to support confident futures trading

    Coinstore continues to build its products around the mission of "making cryptocurrency accessible to more people." To date, the platform serves users across 175 countries, with a total user base exceeding 10 million. Within its derivatives offering, Coinstore emphasizes that futures trading is not only a profit-seeking tool but also a mechanism for structured risk management.

    High leverage and high volatility remain the defining characteristics of the crypto derivatives market and among the most critical risks for users to manage. To make futures trading more accessible to newcomers, Coinstore has continuously refined its product design to align with user behavior while introducing the Futures Bonus mechanism. This allows users to participate in futures trading without deploying their own capital. Profits generated within campaign rules can be unlocked for subsequent trading.

    According to Coinstore, the goal is to help users develop risk awareness through exposure to real market conditions rather than limiting their understanding in simulated trading environments.

    More information on the campaign and participation rules is available through Coinstore’s official announcement.

    #Coinstore #Cryptocurrency exchange
