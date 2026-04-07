CME Group Expands Crypto Futures Beyond XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum With Two New Listings

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CME Group is formally cementing its status as the main institutional hub for crypto assets, significantly expanding its product lineup beyond the “big three” — Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

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According to a recent announcement, CME’s crypto futures offering now includes Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI). The exchange applies its standard two-tier structure to maximize participant coverage. There is a standard contract of 5,000 AVAX and a micro futures contract of 500 AVAX, as well as a standard contract of 50,000 SUI and a micro futures contract of 5,000 tokens.

Our Crypto product suite is growing with new Avalanche and Sui futures. 🚀



Available in both larger and Micro sizes, these contracts will offer the capital efficiency and versatility to expand your strategy. https://t.co/tAi0nZXh83 pic.twitter.com/kgbWzHyWTU — CME Group (@CMEGroup) April 7, 2026

What happens to CME crypto futures on May 29?

These additions complement previously launched futures on Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar. As a result, CME Group has built a full basket of regulated derivatives on the most liquid alternative cryptocurrencies.

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A key factor at this stage is preparation for May 29, 2026, when CME will transition crypto derivatives trading to a 24-hour schedule with no weekends. This decision is driven by record performance in March. Average daily trading volume increased 19% year-over-year, while daily notional value reached nearly $8 billion for the first time.

Major players such as Volatility Shares and Plus500US confirm that expanding the list of assets is directly linked to strong demand from hedge funds and asset managers for capital-efficient instruments.

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By April 2026, CME Group aims to effectively remove the barrier between traditional financial instruments and volatile crypto assets, offering the market a secure infrastructure to operate across a broad range of blockchain ecosystems.