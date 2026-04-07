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    CME Group Expands Crypto Futures Beyond XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum With Two New Listings

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Tue, 7/04/2026 - 16:14
    CME Group expands its crypto futures lineup with AVAX and SUI as daily volumes approach $8 billion.
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    CME Group Expands Crypto Futures Beyond XRP, Bitcoin, Ethereum With Two New Listings
    Cover image via U.Today

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    CME Group is formally cementing its status as the main institutional hub for crypto assets, significantly expanding its product lineup beyond the “big three” — Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP.

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    According to a recent announcement, CME’s crypto futures offering now includes Avalanche (AVAX) and Sui (SUI). The exchange applies its standard two-tier structure to maximize participant coverage. There is a standard contract of 5,000 AVAX and a micro futures contract of 500 AVAX, as well as a standard contract of 50,000 SUI and a micro futures contract of 5,000 tokens.

    What happens to CME crypto futures on May 29?

    These additions complement previously launched futures on Cardano, Chainlink and Stellar. As a result, CME Group has built a full basket of regulated derivatives on the most liquid alternative cryptocurrencies.

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    A key factor at this stage is preparation for May 29, 2026, when CME will transition crypto derivatives trading to a 24-hour schedule with no weekends. This decision is driven by record performance in March. Average daily trading volume increased 19% year-over-year, while daily notional value reached nearly $8 billion for the first time.

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    Major players such as Volatility Shares and Plus500US confirm that expanding the list of assets is directly linked to strong demand from hedge funds and asset managers for capital-efficient instruments.

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    By April 2026, CME Group aims to effectively remove the barrier between traditional financial instruments and volatile crypto assets, offering the market a secure infrastructure to operate across a broad range of blockchain ecosystems.

    #CME Group news #XRP #Bitcoin
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