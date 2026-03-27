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    Charles Hoskinson Praises Midnight: Should Cardano Community Be Worried?

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Fri, 27/03/2026 - 8:40
    Charles Hoskinson's attention has certainly pivoted away from Cardano; could that be the problem?
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    Charles Hoskinson Praises Midnight: Should Cardano Community Be Worried?
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    Through Midnight, Charles Hoskinson has proposed a new path for token design that emphasizes controlled supply dynamics, sustainability and security funding.

    Midnight's strength

    The idea introduces a system in which protocol-level revenue is essential to sustaining the ecosystem, departing from conventional inflationary reward models. This strategy is based on the notion that the network can make money on its own and use it to buy NIGHT, its native asset. 

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    The Midnight Treasury receives those tokens after that. As a result, a circular economic flow is created in which the protocol efficiently finances itself, while also lowering the amount in circulation. The end product is a model that, unlike most existing blockchain systems, combines deflationary pressure and long-term budget stability.

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    There are more ramifications for this mechanism than just price dynamics. Midnight lessens dependence on outside incentives or ongoing token emissions by directly linking security funding and development budgets to protocol activity. Validators and ecosystem participants in the majority of networks rely significantly on inflationary rewards, which over time may dilute value. By balancing network usage with economic sustainability, Midnight’s structure aims to address that issue.

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    The integration of dust-related capacity exchange is another crucial element. Despite the abstract nature of the terminology, the underlying concept is simple. Small pieces of value that would otherwise go unutilized can be effectively managed and used thanks to the network. When combined with capacity exchange, this enables more precise and effective economic interactions within the system, which may enhance liquidity and lower inefficiencies.

    Tokenomics change greatly

    When combined, these components present Midnight as an effort to reconsider the architecture of token economies. The design places more emphasis on resource optimization and self-sufficiency than it does on incentives for participation. Developers and investors who are growing wary of models that rely on ongoing issuance and outside capital inflows may find that change appealing.

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    The actual test, though, will be execution. It is difficult to design a system that is both sustainably funded and deflationary, and real network usage determines how well it works. If Midnight is able to draw significant activity, it might be a good substitute for current tokenomics frameworks. If not, the benefits might remain theoretical.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano #Cardano Midnight
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