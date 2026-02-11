Cardano 'Midnight Fixes Everything': Charles Hoskinson

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Cardano (ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson has dropped a punchy and witty comment about "Midnight," the sidechain that was launched in December 2025. In a post on X, Hoskinson stated that "Midnight fixes everything!"

Advertisement

Cardano Midnight as ambitious privacy infrastructure

For perspective, Cardano’s Midnight was launched as a privacy-focused project designed to allow for confidential smart contracts and data protection features. Hoskinson’s remarks, therefore, imply that Midnight addresses major blockchain flaws and challenges.

Hoskinson suggests that with Cardano’s Midnight, many of the structural issues that are preventing a segment of potential users from adopting blockchain have been fixed. This is because Midnight guarantees privacy in blockchain transactions.

As such, issues about data exposure do not affect transactions on Cardano’s Midnight. The Cardano founder’s message could serve as a confidence boost to users interested in maintaining anonymity in the crypto space.

Hoskinson’s comment also signals his endorsement of Midnight’s potential to address long-standing privacy and regulatory constraints in blockchain infrastructure.

The Cardano Midnight network has hinted at three phases of evolution.

Midnight is currently in the Kukolu phase as of this quarter, with the possibility of a new genesis block emerging in 90 days . The goal is to improve on the Kukolu phase, which is a safe port signaling that builders could deploy real products on it.

As per the roadmap, Cardano's Midnight's three transitions are all scheduled to occur in 2026.

Market performance, exchange listings and adoption trends

The focus of Midnight has supported its adoption by stakeholders in the crypto sector. Midnight has achieved listing on some crypto exchanges , including the social trading platform, eToro. The listing is an indication of Midnight’s credibility and acceptance by users in the space.

It also increases the visibility of NIGHT for investors and traders alike. Primarily, users on eToro who are not on other exchange platforms can now have access to Midnight and benefit from the "privacy-first" infrastructure.

Cardano’s Midnight has enjoyed acceptance among users since its launch. Notably, this increased adoption supported the sharp rise that pushed it into the top 100 assets in less than 30 days after its debut in the crypto space.

Currently, Midnight is ranked 60th, with a market capitalization of $807.97 million. In the early days, NIGHT witnessed a rapid surge in price as privacy hype gripped a segment of the crypto market. On one occasion, it climbed by 20% , pushing the price above $0.10.