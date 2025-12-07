Advertisement
    Cardano Founder Promises 'Good Day' on Monday, ADA Community on Alert

    By Gamza Khanzadaev
    Sun, 7/12/2025 - 14:02
    Hoskinson's hint that Monday "will be a good day" put ADA holders on alert, with the token stuck near local lows and last December's 277% rebound still shaping expectations.
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Charles Hoskinson's newest short post saying Monday, which is tomorrow, "is going to be a good day" was enough to generate a lot of attention from the ADA community, and it is no surprise really. The market for the Cardano token was dull recently as the price has been stuck near $0.41 for weeks without any narrative.

    The reactions to Hoskinson's promise were pretty casual and straightforward: memes, jokes and lots of questions about what's going to happen on Monday, and even a Solana integration speculation.

    In the meantime, there hasn't been any confirmed upgrade or announcement yet, and nothing has been set in stone as far as the date goes.

    Nonetheless, the real interest comes from the timing, not the clues.

    Cardano (ADA) price lines up for Monday

    After a long decline from late summer, Cardano's (ADA) price has been moving sideways. Some may view this kind of calm as a setup for either a continuation or a short-term relief move. But one detail that may get holders curious is the simple fact that it is a seasonal thing.

    Last December was one of ADA's better months, with a strong 277% recovery at the end that stood out against the earlier period of quiet accumulation. With ADA now pretty much at local lows, some are watching to see if a similar pattern emerges, especially if any ecosystem update from Hoskinson lands around the same time.

    Charts show ADA stabilizing after the fall drop, but it is not clear if it is going to keep going up. Monday alone is not a game-changer, but when the market is feeling a bit slow and prices are stable, a little inspiration can go a long way.

    #Cardano #Cardano News #Cardano Price Prediction
