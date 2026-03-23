AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Cardano (ADA) Price Reclaims $0.26 as Volume Rockets 60%

    By Godfrey Benjamin
    Mon, 23/03/2026 - 16:05
    Cardano is reversing its negative price trend as volume jumped over the past 24 hours.
    Advertisement
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reclaims $0.26 as Volume Rockets 60%
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Google

    Cardano (ADA) is gradually recovering in price after days of trading at lows. Notably, the ADA price has reclaimed $0.26, while the trading volume jumped more than 60% in just 24 hours.

    Advertisement

    Cardano price back in green

    According to CoinMarketCap data, ADA is currently trading at $0.2642, up 3% over the past day. 

    The latest ADA price rally comes amid rising momentum on the broader crypto market. Cardano had recently dropped below $0.26 and also fell on both the weekly and monthly charts.

    However, with ADA bouncing back above $0.26, it is turning from a resistance into a firmer support level.

    This often signals renewed buyer confidence and can prevent deeper declines in the near future. Such moves are often driven by factors like whale accumulation, potential ecosystem updates or broader crypto market recovery.

    Moreover, the trading volume also increased by more than 60% within the past 24 hours. This represents the total amount of ADA bought and sold in the given period. Following the 60% jump, the ADA trading volume is now at $691.9 million.

    The higher volume during the upward price move indicates stronger conviction behind the latest rally. More participants are trading, which can make the price increase more sustainably.

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Mon, 03/23/2026 - 14:40
    Shiba Inu Sees Rapid Network Growth as Burn Rate Soars 637%
    ByCaroline Amosun

    Next ADA price move

    Despite ADA reclaiming $0.26, analysts have pointed out that the coin remains range-bound in a bearish macro context for several months. 

    So, they think, the positive price action could be a short-term relief rally unless it breaks above higher resistances at $0.285 and $0.31. ADA risks slipping toward $0.27 if it falls below the critical support.

    However, historical data showed Cardano has recorded bullish closings in March of every year since 2022, except in 2024. Considering past positive performances, bulls are optimistic for a bullish close before the end of this month.

    Besides, market analyst Ali Martinez recently predicted a bullish breakout for Cardano, with 45 days of sideways trading nearing its end. The analyst highlighted a key resistance at $0.304, which is the upper boundary of its trading channel.

    According to Ali, a break above $0.304 might cause ADA to target liquidity gaps at $0.338 and $0.37.

    Another factor that could propel an ADA rally is the growth in the decentralized finance (DeFi) market. As of March 20, the total value locked in native tokens surpassed 520.41 million ADA.

    #Cardano
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 15:58
    US Stablecoin Guidance Enters Decisive Week After White House Accord: Is Ripple Invited?
    ByGamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 15:51
    Cardano Founder Drops Teaser for 'New ADA,' What's Coming?
    ByTomiwabold Olajide
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    Money20/20 Asia Unveils Powerhouse Lineup of 250 Speakers to
    Toobit Joins Crypto Summit 2026 as Strategic Partner
    Zoomex Outlines AI-Ready Liquidity and Execution Framework as Automated Trading Expands
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    Reviews
    Feb 24, 2026 - 8:00
    From Algorithm to Execution: How BeLiquid Delivers Top Market Making for Tokens
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 12, 2026 - 12:25
    Trezor Safe 7, Building Product, Accessible Self-Custody: Rare Interview With Trezor's Head of Hardware Product Adam Budínský
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Reviews
    Feb 10, 2026 - 9:08
    DeLorean Labs $DMC: Tokenized Cars, On-Chain Reservations and Strong Community
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Feb 9, 2026 - 16:30
    Gate Research: Why Leveraged Tokens Are Vanishing
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Feb 5, 2026 - 15:43
    Web3 Leap: How DeLorean Labs Is Reimagining the Future of Cars
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Google
    Popular articles
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 16:05
    Cardano (ADA) Price Reclaims $0.26 as Volume Rockets 60%
    Godfrey Benjamin
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 15:58
    US Stablecoin Guidance Enters Decisive Week After White House Accord: Is Ripple Invited?
    Gamza Khanzadaev
    News
    Mar 23, 2026 - 15:51
    Cardano Founder Drops Teaser for 'New ADA,' What's Coming?
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Show all