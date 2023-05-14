Original U.Today article

Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 14

Sun, 05/14/2023 - 18:00
article image
Denys Serhiichuk
How big are chances to see local bounce back of Cardano (ADA)?
Cardano (ADA) Price Analysis for May 14
Sellers are back in the game on the last day of the week, according to CoinMarketCap's ranking.

Top 10 coins by CoinMarketCap

Top coins by CoinMarketCap

ADA/USD

The price of Cardano (ADA) has risen by 0.15% over the last 24 hours.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the hourly chart, the price of Cardano (ADA) is near the resistance at $0.3689. Buyers are more powerful than sellers locally as the rate has bounced off the support at $0.3627.

If the situation does not change, the possible breakout may lead to a rise to the $0.37-$0.3720 zone tomorrow.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

On the daily time frame, the rate of Cardano (ADA) keeps accumulating energy for a further move. Volume remains low, which means that one should not expect a sharp blast soon. However, if the candle closes with no long wicks and above the $0.37 mark, bulls could seize the initiative.

ADA/USD chart by TradingView

Image by TradingView

From the midterm point of view, Cardano (ADA) is also trading sideways as the price is in the middle of the wide channel. Thus, the volume keeps going down. In this regard, ongoing consolidation in the range of $0.36-$0.38 is the more likely scenario for the next days.

ADA is trading at $0.3670 at press time.

About the author
Denys Serhiichuk

With more than 5 years of trading, Denys has a deep knowledge of both technical and fundamental market analysis. Mainly, he has started his blog on TradingView where publishes all relevant information and makes predictions about top coins.
Thus, his experience is backed up by working in top blockchain related companies such as W12, Platinum Listing, ATB Coin, and others, can be contacted at denys.serhiichuk@u.today.

