Cardano (ADA) Golden Cross Raises One Big Question: Reversal or Not?

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Cardano completed a golden cross on its two-hour chart, with the MA 50 crossing above the MA 200. This corresponded with a mild rebound in the ADA price; at the time of writing, ADA was up 0.45% in the last 24 hours and up nearly 3% weekly.

This showed that the bullish signal was not enough to offset an earlier downturn in price, with ADA remaining in a range.

Since Feb. 26, ADA has traded sideways in a range between $0.233 and $0.2935. This suggests that ADA's breakout is yet to materialize.

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Analysts point out that the crypto market remains in a seven-month downtrend, but signs of a structural floor are now beginning to emerge. If this is the scenario, the Cardano price might continue sideways trading for a little while longer, which might be followed by a breakout.

Fed market expectations remain steady

Markets continue to price in a small chance of a rate cut through the rest of 2026, though Fed officials at their March meeting indicated a shift toward a quarter-percentage point cut, with the timing remaining uncertain.

The newly released Consumer Price Index increased by 0.9% in March, putting the annual inflation rate at 3.3%. Both numbers were in line with the Dow Jones consensus. The annual rate was the highest since April 2024 and up from 2.4% in February.

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However, core prices rose much less – just 0.2% for the month and 2.6% from a year ago, both 0.1 percentage points below forecast, indicating that underlying inflation was contained.

Cardano whale numbers hit new high

According to Santiment, Cardano's whale numbers have recently hit a four-month high. Cardano's number of wallets holding at least 10 million ADA has increased to a four-month high of 424, a 5.2% rise in nine weeks. There are now 424 million ADA, with at least 10 million ADA, the most since Dec. 6.

Even though Cardano has not decoupled from other altcoins yet in 2026, its market value is about 11% since it bottomed out on Feb. 5. Santiment noted that if whale numbers continue to grow while the ADA price remains suppressed, this would create a bullish divergence.