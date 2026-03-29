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    Cardano (ADA) at Make-or-Break Level: Potential Targets From Here

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 29/03/2026 - 10:00
    Cardano is currently hovering near a key level that remains determinant for its price action.
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    Cardano (ADA) at Make-or-Break Level: Potential Targets From Here
    Cover image via U.Today

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    Cardano is currently trading at a price level that is crucial for its price action. At the time of writing, ADA was trading down 0.76% in the last 24 hours to $0.245 as the broader crypto market saw dull price action over the weekend.

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    The $0.245 remains significant as analysts point to this key level as crucial support for ADA price. This price level has been identified as short-term support for ADA price.

    According to Ali Charts, $0.245 is the key support level to watch for Cardano, drawing this deduction from ADA's four-hour chart. Cardano's drop from March 26 high of $0.276 is entering its fourth day, culminating in a 6% weekly drop.

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    Cardano briefly rose above the daily MA 50 at $0.268 in two separate attempts in March, but these were not successful with ADA retreating below it. The daily MA 50 has capped ADA price since late 2025 (September 2025) with Cardano unable to secure a sustained breakout above it.

    In the short term, how ADA behaves around the $0.245 support will be watched in order to decide where price might go next.

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    Cardano advances hard fork preparation

    Cardano van Rossem hard fork hit a major milestone during the week with the Cardano node 10.7.0 release.

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    Thu, 03/19/2026 - 16:01
    Cardano Hard Fork Upgrade Nears With Critical Node Release Anticipated
    ByTomiwabold Olajide

    According to the most recent Intersect update, Cardano node 10.7.0-pre-release is ready for hands-on testing. This represents major progress toward readiness for van Rossem. This is the starting gun for ecosystem integration and testing.

    New features are included in 10.7.0 from past releases, which includes UTxO-HD (on-disk storage), Kes Agent and Cardano-rpc, with the Cardano ecosystem encouraged to start testing this new release.

    Due to changes in storage shape, Intersect says a full resync of network might be required for this release. Final benchmarking and performance testing are ongoing and once completed, the Cardano Node 10.7.0 will graduate to a full release.

    As with any major release, further minor releases may be required, however, any further minor releases will have very limited scope.

    #Cardano News #Cardano #Cardano Price Prediction
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