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    'Can't Wait': Charles Hoskinson Signals Growth Phase for Cardano

    By Tomiwabold Olajide
    Sun, 26/04/2026 - 14:55
    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson hinted that the next few months might be key to watch.
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    'Can't Wait': Charles Hoskinson Signals Growth Phase for Cardano
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    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson signals the next phase of growth for the Cardano ecosystem.

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    In a recent tweet, Hoskinson expressed excitement about decentralized storage and infrastructure, adding that he looks forward to seeing many great projects enter the Cardano ecosystem.

    In a recent development, Blockfrost added a premium storage tier for Cardano developers backed by Filecoin. This will be distributed across independent providers, verifiable, with no infrastructure overhead.

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    The comments made by Hoskinson come as the Cardano ecosystem makes a definite push towards its 2030 vision, which defines its long-term goals. This vision outlines what the Cardano ecosystem aims to achieve over the coming decade: a resilient, decentralized network that supports global financial infrastructure, open innovation, and meaningful economic participation.

    The Input Output treasury proposal went live this week, with nine initiatives, each one building something Cardano needs to hit its 2030 targets. Among these is Blockfrost, a decentralized data infrastructure that scales with Cardano.

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    In an earlier tweet, Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson revealed optimism about ADA's comeback following the Input Output treasury proposal.

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    Hoskinson noted that elections and funding are good reference points for one's contributions, perceived value, and ultimately the role and place projects and people have in the ecosystem. He added that what succeeds will be pursued with passion and excitement, and what fails gets shut down.

    In his words, Hoskinson thinks the nine proposals submitted are what is necessary to get Cardano back into the top ten cryptos and beyond. "I hope they all pass," he added.

    The Cardano founder hinted that the next few months might be key to watch as it will be an interesting time. "The next few months will be an interesting time. I wish everyone well and hope for the best," Hoskinson said.

    #Charles Hoskinson #Cardano News #Cardano
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