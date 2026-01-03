Advertisement
AD
AdvertisementAdvert.
Advertisement
AD

    Can 426,000,000,000 SHIB Boost Price? Answer Lies Deeper

    By Arman Shirinyan
    Sat, 3/01/2026 - 10:41
    Shiba Inu saw a substantial exchange inflow that can kill the momentum, but it might also reflect something else.
    Advertisement
    Can 426,000,000,000 SHIB Boost Price? Answer Lies Deeper
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Advertisement

    The Shiba Inu market is not behaving like it is going to blow up. It is behaving as if it has been depleted, compressed and left to determine whether it is capable of rising again. That reality is reflected in price action: SHIB is still trapped in a wider downtrend, trading below its major moving averages with rallies being sold into rather than sustained.

    Shiba Inu's market damage

    Damage control is a more accurate term for the current state of affairs on the Shiba Inu network. The 426 billion SHIB netflow is the headline figure that has people talking. That seems like a huge amount on paper. In actuality, context is necessary. The difference between tokens entering and leaving exchanges is all that netflow measures. A high number does not always indicate buy pressure or bullish accumulation. It simply denotes motion.

    Article image
    SHIB/USDT Chart by TradingView

    Exchange reserves continue to rise at this time. It is more important than the netflow figure. Token positioning for liquidity rather than long-term storage is typically indicated by rising reserves. To put it simply, there is no tightening of supply. The notion that the 426 billion SHIB outflow is some sort of covert bullish catalyst is undermined by that alone.

    HOT Stories
    Crypto Market Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB) First Pivotal Critical Price Moment of 2026, Bitcoin's (BTC) Implosion Enables $100,000, Ethereum Handles $3,000 Like It's Nothing
    Bitcoin Dominance Logs Rapid Plunge as XRP, SHIB, and Other Altcoins Surge
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Explodes 10,728%, Ripple Unlocks 1 Billion XRP, Bitcoin (BTC) Price Breaks Four-Year Market Cycle — Crypto News Digest
    Coinbase's Armstrong Unveils Top 3 Priorities for 2026

    Sell-side volume

    Not completely, but could it all be sell-side? Wallet migrations, internal reorganization and short-term positioning probably make up a portion of that flow. However, markets value results rather than intentions. Thus far, the results are straightforward: volume spikes are erratic, SHIB is unable to recover broken levels, and every bounce almost instantly runs into overhead supply.

    Advertisement

    You Might Also Like
    Title news
    Fri, 01/02/2026 - 19:44
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for January 2
    ByDenys Serhiichuk

    Technically speaking, SHIB's recent surge appears to be more of a relief move than a reversal. Although the RSI has risen from low levels, it has not entered any zone that has historically indicated a long-term trend shift. The fact that the asset is still trading below its long- and medium-term averages indicates that sellers are still in structural control.

    Perhaps indirectly, but can 426 billion SHIB influence the price? The situation would be different if that flow were combined with diminishing exchange reserves, tightening liquidity and evident demand absorption. That has not happened yet. This is not a front-run pump arrangement for investors.

    Advertisement
    #Shiba Inu #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    Advertisement

    Related articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 10:20
    'You Can't Transmute Anything Into Bitcoin,' Samson Mow Warns
    ByCaroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 9:52
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Up 118% as Price Soars 8%, What’s Happening?
    ByDan Burgin
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Advertisement
    Latest Press releases
    T7X Platform Integrates TRON (TRX), Expanding Its Comprehensive Digital Asset Solution
    Toobit Teams Up with LALIGA as Official Regional Partner
    Toobit Successfully Completes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification Audit
    Subscribe to daily newsletter

    Recommended articles

    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 10:41
    Can 426,000,000,000 SHIB Boost Price? Answer Lies Deeper
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 10:20
    'You Can't Transmute Anything Into Bitcoin,' Samson Mow Warns
    article image Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 9:52
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Up 118% as Price Soars 8%, What’s Happening?
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 9:40
    Did XRP Ledger Lose 90%? It Is Already Done
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 3:00
    +176,000,000,000 Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Best Recovery Sign
    article image Arman Shirinyan
    Price Index
    Bitcoin (BTC) Price Index
    Ethereum (ETH) Price Index
    XRP Price Index
    Cardano (ADA) Price Index
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Index
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Index
    Tron (TRX) Price Index
    Polygon (POL) Price Index
    Litecoin (LTC) Price Index
    Solana (SOL) Price Index
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too
    Popular articles
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 10:41
    Can 426,000,000,000 SHIB Boost Price? Answer Lies Deeper
    Arman Shirinyan
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 10:20
    'You Can't Transmute Anything Into Bitcoin,' Samson Mow Warns
    Caroline Amosun
    News
    Jan 3, 2026 - 9:52
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Volume Up 118% as Price Soars 8%, What’s Happening?
    Dan Burgin
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD