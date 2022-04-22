BTC, SOL and LUNA Price Analysis for April 22

Bulls may have begun fixing their positions as all of the top 10 coins have turned to red again.
BTC/USD
Bitcoin (BTC) has failed to get to the $41,000 mark, going down by 3.39% since yesterday.
Bitcoin (BTC) is looking bearish as buyers could not return the rate to the $42,000 zone. Furthermore, the selling trading volume has increased, which confirms bulls' weakness.
If they cannot seize the initiative and the decline continues, there is a high possibility to see a breakout of the $39,218 level on the first days of May.
Bitcoin is trading at $40,376 at press time.
SOL/USD
Solana (SOL) is the biggest loser from the list, going down by 5.66% over the last day.
Solana (SOL) is trading similar to Bitcoin (BTC) as it has also failed to keep the growth after the test of the $110 mark. If the daily candle fixes around $98, there is a chance to see the sharp decline below $90 within the nearest days. Such a scenario is relevant until the end of the current week.
SOL is trading at $101.91 at press time.
LUNA/USD
LUNA has fallen the least from the list today with a decline of 2.22%.
On the daily chart, the price of LUNA is coming back to the resistance at $100. This mark is crucial for bulls in terms of mid-term growth as its breakout may lead to the test of the next level at $118. However, if sellers continue their pressure and the rate comes back below $90, it may be a prerequisite for a further drop to the area of $80-$85.
LUNA is trading at $96.30 at press time.